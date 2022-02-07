‘Encanto’ tops Billboard 200 albums chart for 4th week on eve of Oscar nominations

There were no top-10 debuts on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week of January 28 through February 3. That was good news for the “Encanto” soundtrack, which remained on top for the fourth week. This comes right before the announcement of the Oscar nominations, where “Encanto” is expected to receive at least two bids and has been rising in our odds. Read more about this week’s chart at Billboard.com.

This week “Encanto” achieved 113,000 equivalent album units, which are calculated by combining album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That’s down only 2% from last week’s units, showing impressive staying power. It has been helped in no small part by “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the song from the soundtrack that is now a viral phenomenon, becoming just the second song from a Disney animated musical to reach number-one on the Hot 100 (the first was “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin”).

The timing has been advantageous for the Disney film, which has gradually risen to number-one in our Oscar odds for Best Animated Feature. It also ranks second for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who penned all the songs from the score; they’d probably have submitted “Bruno” for consideration had they known it would become the film’s breakaway hit. And “Encanto” is right on the bubble for Best Original Score, ranked fifth with 9/1 odds for Germaine Franco‘s compositions.

Whichever nominations the film gets, will its current success help it win? Well, Oscar voting for winners doesn’t start until March 17, which is quite a few Billboard tracking weeks away. Time will tell if we’re still talking about Bruno by then.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?