‘Encanto’ jumps to the top of Billboard 200 albums chart: Good news for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Oscar hopes?

The soundtrack for Disney’s animated film “Encanto,” featuring songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, leaps up to number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the tracking week of December 31 through January 6, the first week since Christmas collections flooded the chart (all Christmas albums have now fallen off). It’s a rare feat these days for a movie soundtrack to hit number-one. Could it be good news for Miranda’s Oscar chances for Best Original Song? Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Encanto” tops the chart with 72,000 equivalent album units, which were calculated by combining record sales, track sales, and on-demand streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. It’s only the sixth animated film soundtrack ever to top the chart, following “The Lion King” in 1994 and 1995, “Pocahontas” in 1995, “Curious George” in 2006, “Frozen” in 2014, and “Frozen II” in 2019. Of those, three won Oscars for Best Original Song: “Lion King” for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Pocahontas” for “Colors of the Wind,” and “Frozen” for “Let it Go.” “Frozen II” earned a nomination for “Into the Unknown” but didn’t win, while “Curious George” was the only one of the five completely snubbed by the academy.

Miranda, a previous Oscar nominee for “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana,” is on this year’s Best Original Song shortlist for “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” though ironically that wasn’t one of the soundtrack’s most popular songs this past week. The tracks with the most streams were “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure,” neither of which is in the running for Oscar. Still, being on America’s top soundtrack, which Adele‘s “30” down to number-two, in the weeks leading up to Oscar voting can’t hurt. If Miranda does win, he’ll finally complete his EGOT as he has already won multiple Emmys, Grammys, and Tonys for his musical accomplishments.

