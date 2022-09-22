Eric Idle (‘The Masked Singer’ Hedgehog) unmasked interview: Paul McCartney made ‘sure to avoid’ the performance

Season 8 of “The Masked Singer” premiered on Wednesday night, introducing four new mystery celebrities in wild, extravagant costumes. Only one could advance in the competition and the second contestant eliminated was the Hedgehog. The spiny crooner with an adoring smile was revealed to be Tony Award-winning comedy legend Eric Idle from the comedy group Monty Python.

SEE What do YOU think of ‘cutthroat’ ‘The Masked Singer’ format change with multiple eliminations each week? [POLL]

“It’s a little hot in there,” the 79-year old told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “Actually this is John Cleese’s real body,” he joked about his “Monty Python” co-star after judge Jenny McCarthy had guessed Cleese was the Hedgehog. In fact, Robin Thicke was the only judge to correctly name the “Spamalot” creator, stating, “I knew the voice.” Ken Jeong had guessed Elton John and Nicole Scherzinger thought it was Bill Nighy.

“My father was the biggest ‘Monty Python’ fan and he turned me on to you guys when I was about 10 years old,” Robin confessed. “I’ve seen every ‘Monty Python’ movie. I’ve even shown them to my son now. I’m a huge fan and I know your voice like the back of my hand.”

Idle said of his rendition of The Beatles “Love Me Do,” “It was was Paul McCartney’s first song he ever wrote. I wrote to him and asked him if I could do it. I got a letter back saying, ‘Yes you can do the song. But would you please tell me what show it is so I can make sure to avoid it.'”

Idle was the second celebrity to be unmasked on Season 8. His elimination was preceded by William Shatner as Knight.

Some of the other costumes that will make their grand debuts in later weeks are Avocado, Beetle, Bride, Fortune Teller, Lambs, Maize, Milkshake, Mummies, Panther, Pi-Rat, Robo Girl, Scarecrow, Sir Bug a Boo, Venus Fly Trap and Walrus. See high-res photos of all of these masked singers in our photo gallery below.