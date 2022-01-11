Evan Peters looking to become one of the youngest SAG Award winners in this category

Fresh off his Emmy win for his supporting turn on “Mare of Easttown,” Evan Peters is sitting pretty in first place in our Screen Actors Guild Awards odds for limited series/TV movie actor. Just like at the Emmys, this would be his first SAG Award nomination, and should he take home the prize on Feb. 27, he’ll become the category’s second youngest winner ever.

Peters turns 35 on Jan. 20 and would be just the second thirtysomething to win the award after Darren Criss, the youngest winner at 31 when he triumphed for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” in 2019. Prior to Criss, Gary Sinise was the youngest champ, having been 40 when he prevailed for “Truman” in 1996. Sinise nabbed a second statuette two years later for “George Wallace.”

The average winning age is 53.85. The two oldest champs are legends who never had a chance to win a SAG Award in their heydays since it didn’t exist yet: Paul Newman (“Empire Falls,” 2006), who was 81, and Jack Lemmon (“Tuesdays with Morrie,” 2000), who was 75. Since Criss’ victory, Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”) and Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”), two men in their 50s, have won.

Criss’ age didn’t hurt him and he had the bigger stat to defy since no one in his 30s had won at the time, so Peters’ relative youthfulness compared to his potential rivals shouldn’t be a detriment. And while he’s on the younger side, he’s no newbie as someone who’s been in the industry since he was a teen. Plus, there’s the fact that “Mare of Easttown” was a massive hit and actors are very much here for the HBO series, which won three acting Emmys for Peters, Kate Winslet and Julianne Nicholson, all of whom are expected to snag SAG Awards nominations.

Peters is the youngest of the predicted lineup. In second place is Oscar Isaac (“Scenes from a Marriage”), who is 42. Reigning limited/TV movie actor Emmy champ Ewan McGregor (“Halston”), 50, is in third. “Dopesick” star Michael Keaton, in fourth, is 70 years young and No. 5 Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”) is also 50.

See the SAG Awards’ winners for limited series/TV movie actor from youngest to oldest below.

1. Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (2019): 31

2. Gary Sinise, “Truman” (1996): 40

3. Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” (2018): 41 years, 149 days

4. Paul Giamatti, “John Adams” (2009): 41 years, 233 days

5. Gary Sinise, “George Wallace” (1998): 42

6. Idris Elba, “Luther” (2016): 43

7. Paul Giamatti, “Too Big to Fail” (2012): 44

8. Christopher Reeve, “Rear Window” (1999): 46

9. Mark Ruffalo, “The Normal Heart” (2015): 47



10. Alan Rickman, “Rasputin” (1997): 51 years, 1 day

11. Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” (2020): 51 years, 75 days

12. Kevin Bacon, “Taking Chance” (2010): 51 years, 199 days

13. William H. Macy, “Door to Door” (2003): 52

14. Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” (2021): 53 years, 133 days

15. Geoffrey Rush, “The Life and Death of Peter Sellers” (2005): 53 years, 214 days

16. Raul Julia, “The Burning Season” (1995): 54 (posthumous)



17. Kevin Costner, “Hatfields & McCoys” (2013): 58 years, 9 days



18. Ben Kingsley, “Anne Frank: The Whole Story” (2002): 58 years, 69 days



19. Jeremy Irons, “Elizabeth I” (2007): 58 years, 131 days



20. Kevin Kline, “As You Like It” (2008): 60 years, 95 days



21. Bryan Cranston, “All the Way” (2017): 60 years, 328 days



22. Brian Dennehy, “Death of a Salesman” (2001): 62



23. Al Pacino, “Angels in America” (2004): 63



24. Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra” (2014): 69

25. Al Pacino, “You Don’t Know Jack” (2011): 70

26. Jack Lemmon, “Tuesdays with Morrie” (2000): 75

27. Paul Newman, “Empire Falls” (2006): 81

