Evan Peters back in awards conversation for ‘terrifying transformation’ in Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Evan Peters won the Emmy and Gold Derby Awards for his heralded performance as the endearing Detective Colin Zabel in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” (2021). One year later, the “American Horror Story” alum is returning to the spooky genre that made him a household name by starring as the titular serial killer in Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Is Peters about to take another awards season by storm? Watch the “Monster” trailer below.

The 10-part limited series began streaming Wednesday, September 21 on Netflix from co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The five directors on the project are Carl Franklin, Clement Virgo, Jennifer Lynch, Paris Barclay and Gregg Araki. Joining Murphy and Brennan on writing duties are David McMillan, Janet Mock, Reilly Smith and Todd Kubrak.

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” tells the story of the infamous serial killer and sexual deviant from the point of view of his victims. Besides Peters, the program also stars Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari Dahmer, Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer and Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland.

As of this writing, “Monster” has a strong 89% audience score at Rotten Tomatoes, with Ed Power (Daily Telegraph) calling it “a competent and earnest character study that goes out of its way to make the viewer’s insides lurch, their skin crawl.” Avery Thompson (HollywoodLife) highlights Peters’ “terrifying transformation,” while Alberto Carlos (Espinof) raves that the actor delivers a “masterful interpretation.”

Might Peters’ portrayal of the real-life villain be too frightening for awards voters? Not necessarily. In recent years, the Emmys have embraced many performances that veered toward the scary or disturbing. John Lithgow (“Dexter”) and Michael Emerson (“The Practice”) both prevailed for playing serial killers, while Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates and James Cromwell all scored Emmys for their frightening roles on various “American Horror Story” seasons.

Peters currently lands in the Top 8 of Gold Derby’s SAG Awards predictions for Best Limited Series Actor. What do YOU think of his leading performance in “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”? Sound off down in the comments section.

