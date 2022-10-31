Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy on ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ and why Peters resembling Jessica Lange jumpstarted his career

Ryan Murphy was joined by the cast members of “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” for a press event held Saturday on the Netflix studio lot. Emmy winners Evan Peters and Niecy Nash, along with two-time Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins, reminisced about the weight and responsibility of filming this horrific true tale. The limited series is quickly approaching one billion hours streamed on Netflix, making it the most successful project of Murphy’s career.

The 10-episode series depicts the life of the notorious serial killer, who, over the course of more than a decade, murdered 17 boys and young men. It took Murphy and his producing partner, Ian Brennan, more than 10 years to get it made. The show is currently predicted to be nominated for Best TV Movie/Limited Series at the Golden Globes according to our latest odds.

“I’m glad this took as long as it did,” Murphy revealed. “We had four or five researchers at a time. Some characters are condensed, things were moved around. But for the most part we got the benefit of time and research. We did our due diligence. We reached out to 20 friends and family of the victims. We didn’t hear back. We were desperate to get other inputs, so we heavily relied on several sources, magazine articles, books, etc. We tried to interpret the story. But also, going into that, we definitely had something to say. This was the biggest thing that I had ever worked on that explored white privilege. This guy was basically busted 10 times and got away. I wanted to tell that story. I wanted to tell a story about homophobia. I wanted to tell a story about policing. I wanted to tell a story about systemic racism.”

Murphy has known Peters since he was just a teenager. “I cast him in the first season of ‘American Horror Story’ because he looked like Jessica Lange,” he joked. “He played Jessica Lange’s son. On the first day of Evan shooting we were like, ‘Holy shit! This kid can act!’ So to go from that moment with Evan, to this moment in time where he’s being talked about in the same breath as Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando and Leonardo DiCaprio, I could not be more proud.”

“We were casting the show for six months and we saw a lot of people,” Murphy continued. “There was just something missing. So I remember saying to my casting director, ‘I’m gonna call Evan.’ And I did. Evan was very quiet and I said, ‘Just read [the first couple scripts].”

Peters recalled reading the script the first time. “I read it and, first of all the writing was brilliant,” he said. “I went back and forth on whether I should do it or not. I knew it was going to be incredibly dark and an incredible challenge. [Murphy] recommended that I watch the ‘Dateline’ Stone Phillips interview. In that, you really see how he speaks about what he did. I was fascinated by that and I wanted to dive into the psychology of that extreme human behavior. I read as many books as I could, psychology reports, confessions, timelines, all of them in an attempt to understand why he did what he did.”

To physically prepare, Peters spent months wearing weights on his arms and carrying a cigarette in his hand at all times. “I wanted all his external things to be second nature while we were shooting. I also worked with a dialect coach to get down his voice. The way that he spoke was very distinct.” Peters is currently predicted to win Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor at the Golden Globes and to be nominated in the same category at the SAG Awards.

“Doing the role, I wanted to give it 120% the whole way through, so I brought in a lot of darkness and negativity,” Peters revealed. “Really, it was just having that end goal in sight. Knowing when we were going to wrap. And then finally being able to breathe and let it go. Now it’s time to bring in the joy and the lightness and just watch ‘Step Brothers.'”

