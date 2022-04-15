‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: Why this absurdist action-comedy should not be forgotten at awards time

Filmmaking duo Daniels’ absurdist action-comedy “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has been out for a few weeks now, and audiences across the country have had a chance to see how the former music video directors behind 2016’s “Swiss Army Man” were able to turn the tables on the concept of a “multiverse” that’s become so familiar to fans of the MCU.

In the case of “Everything Everywhere,” comparisons have been made to Charlie Kaufman, particularly “Being John Malkovich,” which some may forget received three Oscar nominations in 2020 for Kaufman’s writing, Spike Jonze’s direction and for Catherine Keener’s supporting role.

The Daniels’ movie has received absolutely stellar reviews with a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and only five negative reviews out of 175. That’s pretty astounding and something that can’t be ignored when we start taking a closer look at Daniels’ film, and why it should be remembered when we start discussing awards at year’s end.

Spoiler Warning: If you’ve yet to see “Everything Everywhere,” you may want to hold off on reading this until you have the chance.

When you talk about an original screenplay, you really can’t get much more original than the one written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, which follows Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn Wang, a harried laundromat owner, whose husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) wants a divorce and who is constantly at odds with her rebellious daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). That isn’t such a strange scenario until Evelyn discovers that the multiverse is about to be destroyed, and in order to save it, she’s able to “verse-jump” by grabbing skills from alternate versions of herself from other realities. Some of those skills, like martial arts, are more valuable in her fight than others.

SEETop 20 greatest living actresses never nominated for an Oscar

When you begin talking about the movie’s awards possibilities beyond that incredible screenplay, you can’t overlook the brilliant career-best performance by Yeoh, creating a role that involves some singing, some dancing, as well as the martial arts for which Ms. Yeoh first became known from her earlier Hong Kong films in the ‘90s. (Check out “Supercop” and “The Heroic Trio,” as great examples of that work.) Despite having starred in the Oscar-winning 2000 film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” Ms. Yeoh has yet to be recognized for her acting talents by the Academy, though she’s been building quite a devout fanbase thanks to key roles in the hit “Crazy Rich Asians” and last year’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” She’s also scheduled to appear in all four (!!) of James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequels, so expect to see a lot more Yeoh later this year and beyond.

Quan has an equally intriguing role, since he’s not just playing Evelyn’s meek put-upon husband Waymond, but a number of different Waymonds, including one so confident that he will take on a group of armed security guards with merely his fanny-pack. The actor also has an amazing story to share, since he was best known as a child actor playing two key roles in the ‘80s – Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and Data in “The Goonies.” In fact, Quan nearly vanished from acting altogether after the early ‘90s, so casting him in “Everything Everywhere” is going to be seen as a tremendous coup for Daniels (with credit to their casting director Sarah Finn).

A recurring cast member on Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Hsu’s role in the movie is an equally multi-faceted one. When she’s just Evelyn’s daughter Joy, she’s giving a very different performance than when she shows up as “Jobu Tupaki,” the movie’s universe-jumping antagonist. That’s where people are going to be really impressed with Ms. Hsu, since she jumps between personalities without missing a beat. (Those three amazing performances are bolstered by the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis and the legendary James Hong in other key roles.)

SEE15 best Jamie Lee Curtis movies ranked

Daniels didn’t just put together a great cast, but also a great team to help them realize their uniquely whimsical vision, once again working with cinematographer Larkin Seiple from “Swiss Army Man” on creating the distinct looks for the different universes we visit. There are some moments in Evelyn’s alternate lives with scenes from straight out of a Wong Kar-wai film, while other Hong Kong action movies such as the ones from Jackie Chan and Stephen Chow also may have created a visual inspiration.

Film editor Paul Rogers may have had the toughest role to perform on Daniels’ movie, because he literally had to take shots from all different sources (including some older red carpet appearances by Yeoh at different premiers) and combine them into a cohesive film, which includes many quickly-cut montage sequences.

Sadly, many may overlook the brilliant work by production designer Jason Kisvarday, because they might not see how his work designing the Wangs’ laundromat and the IRS office where much of the movie takes place played a key role in being able to pull off some of the movie’s jaw-dropping action sequences. There are also all those other realities that needed to be visualized and made real.

Other crafts that shouldn’t be overlooked in “Everything Everywhere” include the costume designs by Shirley Kurata and the work by the hair and makeup departments – headed by Michelle Chung and Anissa Salazar, respectively – in creating all the different versions of the characters. That’s especially true with Ms. Hsu’s evil alter-ego, who wears some spectacularly outlandish outfits every time she appears. It might be nearly impossible to mimic some of those looks, but they would not be out of place at the Met Gala or (for the really ambitious) a 2022 Halloween costume. Curtis is also quite unrecognizable as the dowdy IRS auditor, Deirdre, who is as involved in this movie’s action as she is in her “Halloween” movies.

All of the above is brought together with aid from visual effects under the guidance of supervisor Zak Stolz, who has directed many shorts and music videos himself, but takes full control of the visual effects on his very first feature working with Daniels.

I don’t know a ton about the band Son Lux, who are credited with providing the score for the film, but it’s a suitably eclectic mix of musical styles as one might expect. There are parts that sound like something you might hear in a rather warped Disney movie. (You can hear the full score on Spotify and other streaming services, but also check out the original song “This is a Life,” featuring vocals from Mitski and David Byrne.)

We have many months before we have to start thinking seriously about the Oscars, but considering how well Daniels’ film is being received, it’s hard to imagine that it won’t still be in the conversation… maybe with a friendly reminder nudge or two.