‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ supplants ‘The Fabelmans’ for No. 1 spot in Best Picture Oscar odds

This is one universe “Everything Everywhere All at Once” definitely wants to stay in. The genre-bending dramedy has dethroned “The Fabelmans” to take over the top spot in the Best Picture Oscar odds.

The films are neck and neck — both are at 7/1 as of this writing — but “Everything Everywhere” has more editors (seven to three) and top 24 users backing it (15 to five), while “The Fabelmans” leads with Experts (11 to 5). They are the films with No. 1 picks in all three measures.

In second place behind “The Fabelmans” throughout the fall, “Everything Everywhere” had been gradually rising this month as awards groups have started weighing in. It had a great showing last week, nabbing six Golden Globe nominations and a leading 14 at the Critics Choice Awards. The A24 hit has also been doing well with regional critics’ awards, picking up numerous prizes for Best Picture, Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan.

In contrast, “The Fabelmans'” trophy case is not as full. Since scoring the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the drama has yet to win a Best Picture critics’ award and its only victory in any category so far is a Best Director honor for Steven Spielberg at the National Board of Review. So it’s easy to see why people have switched to “Everything Everywhere.” But perhaps losing its top dog status is a good thing for the film, which has five Golden Globe and 11 Critics Choice bids. And as we’ve seen many times before, things can change in an instant with the industry awards, but the momentum is with “Everything Everywhere” right now.

The top two swap hasn’t been the only change in the predicted lineup. While “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which has earned a handful of Best Picture prizes itself, remains in third place, it’s on the upswing as well, so don’t be surprised if it passes “The Fabelmans” for second soon. NBR Best Picture champ “Top Gun: Maverick” has climbed one spot to fourth place, while “TÁR,” which won the top award at New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association (tying with “Everything Everywhere” at the latter), has gone from sixth to fifth. Both have profited from the drop from fourth to sixth by “Women Talking,” which only grabbed two Globe nominations.

But the biggest change in the top 10 comes via “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which was in 10th place two weeks ago and is now in seventh after it screened to mostly positive reactions and made the NBR and American Film Institute top 10. On the other hand, the polarizing “Babylon,” which missed both lists, has slipped from seventh to ninth. Rounding out the top 10 are “Elvis” in eighth and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in 10th, the latter of which just knocked out “The Woman King” again.

