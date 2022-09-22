‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ may be the latest film to win writing Oscar for being the MOST original screenplay

Steven Spielberg‘s “The Fabelmans” had a successful bow at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the coveted People’s Choice Award. Since then it’s been holding strong in Oscar Experts’ predictions for Best Picture. However, those elite film journalists are going in a different direction for Best Original Screenplay. They say “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is still the front-runner for that writing prize.

“Everything” was written by DANIELS, the filmmaking duo of Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert who also directed the film about a Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who must explore multiple parallel universes to save her family and the world. It’s, shall we say, an unusual premise for an Oscar contender as the academy often turns up its nose at outlandish action and sci-fi films. But “Everything” connected with both critics and audiences, and such wildly imaginative storytelling might qualify it as the most original screenplay of the year, and sometimes that’s the key to winning.

Consider previous winners of Best Original Screenplay like “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (which beat Best Picture nominee “The Aviator”), “Her” (which beat fellow Best Picture nominees “American Hustle,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” and “Nebraska”), and “Get Out” (which beat Best Picture winner “The Shape of Water”). In each of those cases it was the film with the bold, unique sci-fi ideas that won. So there’s certainly precedent for a film like “Everything” winning for its blend of fantastical ingenuity with grounded family drama.

As of this writing “Everything” is predicted to win this writing award by seven Experts. But “The Fabelmans” is still nipping at its heels with support from five Experts. And “The Banshees of Inisherin” is bounding up the chart, currently with two Experts betting on it to prevail. See the current Experts’ predictions chart below, and see the Experts’ complete predictions here.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?