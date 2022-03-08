Will ‘Evil’ tempt voters at the Critics Choice TV Awards?

The relatively new drama series “Evil” took a scary leap last year from CBS broadcast network to Paramount Plus streaming service as it entered season two, but the show is obviously still held in high regard as it just began unspooling season three last Sunday to continued popular acclaim. Now it competes at the Critics’ Choice Awards for five trophies, including Best Drama Series.

Small wonder. It’s the product of that gifted hubby-wife team Robert and Michelle King as executive producers who’ve previously created “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight.” Its other Critics Choice nominations include Katja Herbers for Best Actress in a Drama Series, Mike Colter for Best Actor in a Drama Series, Christine Lahti for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Andrea Martin for Best Supporting Actress.

The series is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. It focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.