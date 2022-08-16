Ezra Miller will seek mental health treatment, ‘The Flash’ is still a go for Warner Bros. Discovery

Ezra Miller’s run of troubling behavior and alleged criminal conduct may be winding down.

In a statement released late Monday night, the 29-year-old actor said they were seeking help for “complex mental health issues,” following a number of run-ins with the law and a torrent of bad press following accusations of abuse.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” the statement read. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Warner Bros. Discovery still has “The Flash,” a finished film directed by Andy Muschetti with a budget believed to be $200 million, on the calendar for June 23, 2023. New studio head David Zaslav is reportedly keen on it being the foundation of a new wave of interconnected films based on mainstream and well-liked DC Comics characters. There have been reports of the studio attempting outreach toward the seemingly spiraling Miller since early summer.

The last straw appears to be a charge of felony burglary against Miller which was made public earlier this month. The performer was accused of stealing “several bottles of alcohol” from a home in Stamford, Vermont. This comes on the heels of two arrests in Hawaii in March and April (one of which included a viral video) for disorderly conduct and harassment, and then second-degree assault. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, saw the first charges dropped and paid a small fine for the second.

Less over-and-done-with, though, are accusations of assault from multiple sources. The parents of an 18-year-old activist named Tokata Iron Eyes have accused Miller of “physical and emotional abuse,” “grooming,” and supplying their child with hallucinogenic drugs. Miller first met Iron Eyes, who also uses they/them pronouns, when Iron Eyes was only 12 years old and Miller was 23. (Iron Eyes, however, has stated via Instagram that they are staying with Miller of their own free will.)

In another incident, a mother and child were granted an order of protection against Miller after the actor reportedly turned violent during a visit, stemming from a disagreement over the origins of the game Parcheesi. There are also accusations of Miller running a cult out of Iceland, where, in 2020, a video emerged of them possibly choking a fan outside of a bar.

Despite it all, even with Warner Bros. Discovery making drastic recent changes like ash-canning the company’s “Batgirl” film, “The Flash” remains a go. After all, the moment when Miller’s Barry Allen entered the Speed Force did win “Most Cheer-worthy Moment” at this year’s Oscars.

