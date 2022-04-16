What critics are saying about ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

The Harry Potter franchise returns to theaters this week with the release of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the third entry in the spinoff series set years before Harry, Ron, and Hermione shook up the Wizarding World.

Unfortunately, for fans of the fantasy series, the third “Fantastic Beasts” film is yet another middling effort, at least according to critics. The film – which has been besieged by controversy, from Johnny Depp and Ezra Miller to co-writer J.K. Rowling – has a 47-grade on Metacritic, owing to numerous mixed reviews.

Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “The long-awaited third installment of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World sub-franchise is less clogged with distracting detail than its immediate predecessor, but even a more refined plot can’t save the two-hour-plus film from feeling like an endurance test.”

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland was similarly divided, writing that the film “falls into precisely the same traps as its predecessor, offering up an unwieldy, mostly unsettling mash-up of adult themes and childish whimsy, made still more inscrutable by too many subplots, too many characters, and a tone that veers wildly off-course at every possible turn.”

However, not everybody was mixed. Some reviewers loathed the film whereas others seemed to greatly enjoy it.

On the highly negative side of the spectrum, Los Angeles Times’ Katie Walsh stated that the film “feels like a bad parody, a shadow of what a film is, not an actual film itself. The color palette is a dreary mud puddle of grays and browns, and there’s no sense of space or geography. It has no weight, no heft, no texture, no color, no sense of magic or wonder in the least. The story itself has no sense of stakes or resonance, and the actors vary in affect from lifeless to dutiful to pained.”

Joe Morgenstern of The Wall Street Journal was similarly disappointed by the quality of the film, writing, “Productions can go wrong. Certain elements can fail to ignite or cohere. Bad stuff happens all the time, especially in industrial enterprises of this magnitude, but usually there’s some good stuff to dilute the debacle. Not here, though.”

On the most positive side of the spectrum, Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times wrote, “The third of the five planned prequels is a relatively lightweight but still consistently entertaining and magical journey that rights the ship after the utter convoluted disaster titled “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018) and feels more connected to the larger HPU (Harry Potter Universe).”

Meanwhile, Alan Ng of Film Threat did not mince words when speaking about where “The Secrets of Dumbledore” ranks in the overall “Fantastic Beasts” series, writing that the newest installment is “hands down the best of the series.”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is set several years after the events of its predecessor, and sees Albus Dumbledore tasking Newt Scamander and his allies with a mission that takes them into the heart of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald’s army.

It stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald, replacing Johnny Depp.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is now playing in theatres.

