Director Justin Lin speeds away from ‘Fast X’ a week into production

The twists and turns to the latest in the “Fast & Furious” franchise have already begun, and the picture isn’t even finished shooting yet!

“Fast X,” the 11th film in the string of automotive adventure tales (we will never forget you, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”), brings back most of the F&F family, including series impresario Vin Diesel, plus Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris, and Oscar-winning actresses Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Joining in this time is another Oscar-winning actress, Brie Larson, as well as Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. Intended as the penultimate chapter in the main saga, Justin Lin was back in the driver’s seat as director, having previously directed the third, fourth, fifth (a.k.a the best), sixth, and ninth in the series.

But something clearly happened. With production already begun, Lin released a statement saying that he has made the “difficult decision to step back.” Lin remains on the project as a producer (that’s some good work by his agent there) but as far as wrangling Diesel and the mammoth production, that’s someone else’s headache now. Lin also added that, as a child of Asian immigrants, he is “proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history.” (Lin’s first F&F was “Tokyo Drift.”)

Only days earlier, Vin Diesel uploaded a video to his Instagram in which he prompted Lin to comment on just how epic this latest entry in the saga will be. One need not be an expert in reading body language to wonder what’s actually going on in the director’s mind.

The big question now is who will now direct “Fast X”? Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who successfully drove “Bad Boys For Life” to victory just wrapped “Batgirl”? Sure, they are in post-production, but maybe they can work something out. They get our vote. But maybe it’s finally time for Vin Diesel to grab the wheel himself. Everybody buckle up.

