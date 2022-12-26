Who’s your favorite Prince Philip on ‘The Crown’: Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies or Jonathan Pryce? [POLL]

At the time of his death in April 2021, Prince Philip had served as British monarch Elizabeth II’s royal consort for 69 years. Their rock solid marriage, which was a source of inspiration and comfort for millions worldwide, has now been dramatized on Netflix’s “The Crown” for five seasons, with just one more to go. Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies and Jonathan Pryce have all stepped into the dependable Duke of Edinburgh’s shoes, but which of their performances is the best? Vote for your favorite Prince Philip in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

SEE Editors’ slugfest: Reactions to 2023 Golden Globe TV nominations — ‘Abbott Elementary’ schools everyone [WATCH]

Smith originated the role of Philip on “The Crown” nearly three years after finishing his three-season stint as the titular character on “Doctor Who.” His portrayal of the royal spouse during the Netflix series’ first two seasons culminated in his first Emmy nomination in 2018. He has since taken on a dozen film and TV projects, including the new “Game of Thrones” prequel series “House of the Dragon.”

Menzies, who appeared alongside Smith in a 2013 episode of “Doctor Who,” played Philip through the third and fourth seasons of “The Crown” and ended up receiving a Best Drama Supporting Actor Emmy for his work in 2021. Since John Lithgow had already won this award for the show’s first season, it became the eighth drama program to produce multiple different supporting male Emmy victors. The first was “Gunsmoke” in 1968, while the second most recent was “Lost” in 2009.

SEE No repeats here: Only ONE of last year’s SAG Awards TV winners is eligible now

Less than three years after receiving his first Oscar nomination for “The Two Popes,” Pryce started his “Crown” tenure when the show returned for its fifth season in November 2022. With one last batch of 10 episodes remaining, he is now faced with bringing the duke’s 99-year life story to a close. Pryce’s stage and screen acting career dates back to the early 1970s and his accomplishments include conquering two Tony categories: Best Featured Actor in a Play (“Comedians,” 1977) and Best Actor in a Musical (“Miss Saigon,” 1991).

Seasons 1-5 of “The Crown” are streaming now on Netflix, with the sixth and final season likely to debut in Fall 2023.

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions