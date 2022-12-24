Who’s your favorite Queen Elizabeth on ‘The Crown’: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman or Imelda Staunton? [POLL]

Five seasons into its six-season run, “The Crown” has covered nearly two-thirds of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign over the United Kingdom. So far, the Netflix drama has racked up a slew of awards, including 21 Emmys from 63 nominations. Part of its appeal stems from its unique structure, wherein each season encapsulates a decade of British history and the principal roles change hands in order to reflect this passage of time. This version of the queen has been played to acclaim by Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton, but which actress has done the best job of embodying the monarch? Vote for your favorite Queen Elizabeth in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

Foy, who had previously appeared on such programs as “Upstairs Downstairs” and “Wolf Hall,” starred as Elizabeth II on the first two seasons of “The Crown,” which originally streamed in 2016 and 2017. These 20 episodes dramatize the queen’s early adult life, from her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947 to the birth of her youngest child, Prince Edward, in 1964. Foy won an Emmy and two individual SAG Awards for her work as a series regular and was later awarded a second Emmy for a fourth-season guest appearance.

Less than a year after winning her Oscar for “The Favourite,” Colman began her “Crown” term, which ultimately led to an Emmy victory in 2021. The show’s third and fourth seasons span a quarter century, culminating in the professional demise of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The development of Thatcher and the queen’s working relationship, as well as a heavy focus on heir apparent Prince Charles’s tumultuous marriage to Princess Diana, made the series more popular than ever before.

Staunton, who is now halfway through her tenure as Elizabeth II, will likely be tasked with recounting her life story until its very end. The queen’s death occurring two months before the premiere of the fifth season of “The Crown” placed Staunton under heightened scrutiny, but the seasoned actress has so far pulled off her performance without a hitch. Her many career accomplishments include earning four Olivier Awards from 13 nominations, with her most recent triumph having been for “Gypsy” in 2016.

Seasons 1-5 of “The Crown” are streaming now on Netflix, with the sixth and final season likely to debut in Fall 2023.

