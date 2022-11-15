RSVP for Film Animation panel on November 21: ‘The Bad Guys,’ ‘Luck,’ ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,’ ‘Strange World

Five top film animation filmmakers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Monday, November 21, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar and guild contenders:

The Bad Guys (Dreamworks)

Synopsis: To avoid prison, a gang of notorious animal criminals pretend to seek being rehabilitated, only for their leader to secretly find that he genuinely wants to change his ways.

Bio: Pierre Perifel’s career has included “Curious George,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Monsters vs. Aliens,” “Shrek Forever After” and “Rise of the Guardians.”

Luck (Apple Original Films)

Synopsis: The curtain is pulled back on the millennia-old battle between the organizations of good luck and bad luck that secretly affects everyday lives.

Bio: Peggy Holmes won an Emmy for “Fame L.A.” and was nominated for “Hull High.” Other projects have included “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas,” “The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning,” “Secret of the Wings” and “The Pirate Fairy.”

Pinocchio (Netflix)

Synopsis: A darker version of the classic children’s fairy tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy.

Bio: Mark Gustafson was an Emmy winner for “Claymation Easter” and a nominee for “Meet the Raisins!,” “Claymation Comedy of Horrors” and “The PJs.” Other projects have included “Return to Oz,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas.”

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Dreamworks)

Synopsis: Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

Bio: Joel Crawford’s career has included “Kung Fu Panda,” “Rise of the Guardians,” “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water,” “Trolls” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”

Strange World (Disney)

Synopsis: The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission.

Bio: Don Hall was an Oscar winner for “Big Hero 6” and a nominee for “Raya and the Last Drago.” Other projects have included “Tarzan,” “Winnie the Pooh,” “Moana,” “Home on the Range” and “Meet the Robinsons.”

