RSVP for Film Cinematography panel on November 16: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Nanny,’ ‘Till,’ ‘Women Talking’

Four top film cinematographers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, November 16, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar and guild contenders:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Synopsis: A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.

Bio: James Friend was a BAFTA winner for “Rillington Place” and a nominee for “Your Honor.” His career has also included “Lucky Man,” “Victoria,” “Patrick Melrose” and “The War of the Worlds.”

Nanny (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Immigrant nanny Aisha, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her precarious American Dream.

Bio: Rina Yang’s career has included “Becoming,” “Euphoria” and music videos for Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift and more.

Till (United Artists)

Synopsis: In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.

Bio: Bobby Bukowski’s career has included “When We Rise,” “Gypsy,” “The Last Thing He Wanted,” “Irrestible,” “Land” and “What Comes Around.”

Women Talking (United Artists)

Synopsis: In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith. Based on the novel by Miriam Toews.

Bio: Luc Montpellier’s career has included “Take This Waltz,” “Counterpart,” “Tales from the Loop,” “Tiny Pretty Things” and “Tell Me Lies.”

