RSVP for Film Composers panel on November 17: ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,’ ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Thirteen Lives,’ ‘Till,’ ‘The Woman King’

Five top film composers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, November 17, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar and guild contenders:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Apple Original Films)

Synopsis: Follows a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse, as they create an unexpected friendship and travel together in the boy’s search for home.

Bio: Isobel Waller-Bridge’s career has included “Vanity Fair,” “Fleabag,” “Black Mirror,” “Emma” and “Roar.”

Glass Onion (Netflix)

Synopsis: Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc from “Knives Out” travels to Greece for his latest case.

Bio: Nathan Johnson’s career has included “Looper,” “Kill the Messenger,” “Knives Out,” “Mr. Corman” and “Nightmare Alley.”

Thirteen Lives (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding.

Bio: Benjamin Wallfisch was a BAFTA nominee for “Blade Runner 2049” and an Emmy nominee for “Hostile Planet.” Other projects have included “Hidden Figures,” “Bitter Harvest,” “It,” “Shazam!” and “The Invisible Man.”

Till (United Artists)

Synopsis: In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.

Bio: Abel Korzeniowski was an Emmy nominee three times for “Penny Dreadful.” He also received Golden Globe nominations for “W.E.” and “A Single Man.” Other projects have included “Romeo and Juliet,” “Nocturnal Animals” and “The Courier.”

The Woman King (Sony)

Synopsis: A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Bio: Terence Blanchard was an Oscar nominee for “BlacKkKlansman” and “Da 5 Bloods, a BAFTA nominee for “BlacKkKlansman” and Emmy nominee for “They Call Me Magic.” Other projects have included “Malcolm X,” “Cadillac Records,” “Perry Mason” and “One Night in Miami.”

