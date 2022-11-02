RSVP for Film Composers panel on November 9: ‘Living,’ ‘Where the Crawdads Sing,’ ‘White Noise,’ ‘Women Talking’

Four top film composers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, November 9, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar contenders:

Living (Sony Pictures Classics)

Synopsis: An English-language adaptation of the script of “Ikiru” (1952), set in London in the 1950s.

Bio: Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch’s career has included “Tiger Orange,” “Only You,” “Rocks,” “The Forgotten Battle” and “Censor.”

Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony)

Synopsis: A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she was once involved.

Bio: Mychael Danna won an Oscar for “Life of Pi.” He won an Emmy for “World Without End” and received nominations for “Camelot,” “Tyrant,” “The Last Tycoon,” “Alias Grace” and “Return to Space.” Other films have included “Capote,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Moneyball” and “The Addams Family.”

White Noise (Netflix)

Synopsis: Dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

Bio: Danny Elfman was a four-time Oscar nominee for “Good Will Hunting,” “Men in Black,” “Big Fish” and “Milk.” He won Emmys for “Desperate Housewives” and “Live from Lincoln Center” along with a nomination for “The Simpsons.” Other projects have included “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Spider-Man.”

Women Talking (United Artists)

Synopsis: In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith.

Bio: Hildur Guðnadóttir was an Oscar winner for “Joker” and Emmy winner for “Chernobyl.” nominee three times for “Penny Dreadful.” Other projects have included “Mary Magdalene,” “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” “and “TAR.”

