RSVP for Film Costume Design panel on November 10: ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover,’ ‘Till,’ ‘Women Talking’

Three top film costume designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, November 10, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar contenders:

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Netflix)

Synopsis: An unhappily married aristocrat begins a torrid affair with the gamekeeper on her husband’s country estate.

Bio: Emma Fryer’s career has included “Grantchester,” “The Tunnel,” “The Great,” “Alex Rider” and “Close to Me.”

Till (United Artists)

Synopsis: In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.

Bio: Marci Rodgers was a Costume Designer Guild Awards nominee for “BlacKkKlansman.” Other projects have included “She’s Gotta Have It,” “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” “Lost Girls” and “Passing.”

Women Talking (United Artists)

Synopsis: In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith. Based on the novel by Miriam Toews.

Bio: Quita Alfred’s career has included “Soul Food,” “Avonlea,” “Romance in Style” and “American Gods.”

