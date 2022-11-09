RSVP for Film Documentary panel on November 16: ‘Good Night Oppy,’ ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues,’ ‘Mija,’ ‘Retrograde’

Four top film documentary filmmakers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, November 16, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar and guild contenders:

Good Night Oppy (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: The film follows Opportunity, the Mars Exploration Rover affectionately dubbed Oppy by her creators and scientists at NASA. Oppy was originally expected to live for only 90 days but she ultimately explored Mars for nearly 15 years.

Bio: Ryan White was an Emmy nominee for “The Case Against 8” and “The Keepers.” His career has also included “Serena,” “Ask Dr. Ruth,” “Assassins” and “Visible: Out on Television.”

Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues (Apple Original Films)

Synopsis: Follow the life and legacy of the master and so-called founding father of jazz, America’s first pop star, and cultural ambassador.

Bio: Sacha Jenkins was an Emmy nominee for “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men.” His career has also included “The Field,” “Rapture,” “Around the Way” and “Everything’s Gonna Be All White.”

Mija (Disney)

Synopsis: Follows Doris Muñoz, who began a career in music talent management and met Jacks Haupt, an auspicious young singer, and both share the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their undocumented families.

Bio: Isabel Castro was a News and Documentary Emmy nominee for “Vice News Tonight,” “Darlin” “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak” and “USA v. Scott.”

Retrograde (NatGeo)

Synopsis: Tells the story of the last months of the 20-year war in Afghanistan through the intimate relationship between American Green Berets and the Afghan officers they trained.

Bio: Matthew Heineman was an Oscar nominee for “Cartel Land.” He was an Emmy winner for that same film, plus received a nomination for “City of Ghosts.” Other projects have included “A Private War,” “Tiger” and “The First Wave.”

