RSVP for Film Documentary panel on November 9: ‘Descendant,’ ‘Fire of Love,’ ‘The Territory,’ ‘Wildcat’

Five top film documentarians will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, November 9, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Denton Davidson and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar contenders:

Descendant (Netflix)

Synopsis: Follows descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda, the last ship that carried enslaved Africans to the United States, as they reclaim their story.

Bio: Margaret Brown received an Emmy nomination for “The Great Invisible” and won at the Spirit Awards for “The Order of Myths.” Other projects have included “Be Here to Love Me,” “The Black Belt” and “Dirty Money: Point Comfort.”

Fire of Love (NatGeo)

Synopsis: Intrepid scientists and lovers Katia and Maurice Krafft died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of volcanoes by capturing the most explosive imagery ever recorded.

Bio: Sara Doss was a Spirt Awards nomination for “The Last Season.” Other projects have included “ReMastered: Tricky Dick and the Man in Black,” “The Seer and the Unseen,” “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” and “Survivors.”

The Territory (NatGeo)

Synopsis: When a network of Brazilian farmers seizes a protected area of the Amazon rainforest, a young Indigenous leader and his mentor must fight back in defense of the land and an uncontacted group living deep within the forest.

Bio: Alex Pritz was a News and Documentary Emmy nominee for “The First Wave.” Other projects have included “Blue Nile,” “Parallel Lives” and “My Dear Kyrgyzstan.”

Wildcat (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: Back from war in Afghanistan, a young British soldier struggling with depression and PTSD finds a second chance in the Amazon rainforest when he meets an American scientist.

Bio: Trevor Frost and Melissa Lesh both worked on “Person of the Forest.” Lesh’s career has also included “Odonates” and “Fairy Shrimp.”

