RSVP for Film Production Design panel on November 17: ‘Thirteen Lives,’ ‘Till,’ ‘White Noise,’ ‘Women Talking’

Four top film production designers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, November 17, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar and guild contenders:

Thirteen Lives (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding.

Bio: Molly Hughes won an Art Directors Guild Award for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” and was nominated for two other “Harry Potter” films and “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.” Other projects have included “Fantastic Four,” “Ava” and “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Till (United Artists)

Synopsis: In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.

Bio: Curt Beech was an Emmy winner for “Only Murders in the Building.” He was nominated at the Art Directors Guild Awards for that same show, plus “Star Trek,” “The Social Network,” “The Help” and “Lincoln.”

White Noise (Netflix)

Synopsis: Dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.

Bio: Jess Gonchor was an Oscar and BAFTA nominee for “True Grit” and “Hail, Caesar!” He won at the Art Directors Guild Awards for “No Country for Old Men” and was nominated for “The Last Samurai,” “Burn After Reading,” “A Serious Man,” “True Gfit,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Foxcatcher,” “Hail, Caesar!” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

Women Talking (United Artists)

Synopsis: In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling their reality with their faith.

Bio: Peter Cosco’s career has included “Victoria Day,” “A Wake,” “Natasha,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again,” “He’s Out There” and “SurrealEstate.”

