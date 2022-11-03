RSVP for Film Writers panel on November 10: ‘Bones and All,’ ‘Catherine Called Birdy,’ ‘The Good Nurse,’ ‘Turning Red’

Four top film writers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Thursday, November 10, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Oscar contenders:

Bones and All (United Artists)

Synopsis: Maren, a young woman, learns how to survive on the margins of society in this cannibal romance.

Bio: David Kajganich’s career has included “The Invasion,” “True Story,” “A Bigger Splash,” “The Terror” and “Suspiria.”

Catherine Called Birdy (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: A 14 year old girl in medieval England navigates through life and avoiding potential suitors her father has in mind.

Bio: Lena Dunham was an eight-time Emmy nominee for “Girls,” plus a Directors Guild winner and Writers Guild winner. Other projects have included “Tiny Furniture,” “Camping,” “Generation” and “Sharp Stick.”

The Good Nurse (Netflix)

Synopsis: An infamous caregiver is implicated in the deaths of hundreds of hospital patients.

Bio: Krysty Wilson Cairns was an Oscar and Writers Guild nominee for “1917.” Other projects have included “Penny Dreadful” and “Last Night in Soho.”

Turning Red (Disney/Pixar)

Synopsis: A 13-year-old girl named Meilin turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited.

Bio: Julia Cho was a Writers Guild Awards nominee for “Fringe.” Other projects have included “Big Love,” “Betrayal” and “Halt and Catch Fire.”

