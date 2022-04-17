Finneas’s turn? Billie’s big bro is a 2023 Grammy contender for his debut album

Is it time for Finneas‘s Grammy breakthrough? He’s already an eight-time Grammy winner, but most of those trophies have been for his producing and songwriting work on his sister Billie Eilish‘s recordings. This year was the first time he earned a nomination as a recording artist in his own right: Best New Artist, which ultimately went to Olivia Rodrigo. But he released his debut studio album, “Optimist,” last October, which means it’s eligible for the awards that’ll be handed out in 2023. Will he pick up where his sibling left off?

In 2020 Finneas swept all six of his nominations: Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album for Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” and Producer of the Year for his work overall. The following year he won Record of the Year again for Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” plus Best Visual Media Song for Eilish’s James Bond theme “No Time to Die,” for which they eventually won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

This year he and Eilish didn’t win any Grammys, but they were nominated for Album, Record, and Song of the Year yet again for “Happier Than Ever” and its title track, while Finneas earned an additional Album of the Year nom as a producer on Justin Bieber‘s “Justice,” plus that aforementioned Best New Artist bid. Eilish hasn’t released any new music of her own during the current Grammy eligibility period (so far), which could open the door for Finneas to continue the family’s remarkable streak of general field nominations.

One possible challenge for Finneas is that his own recordings haven’t had the commercial impact that Eilish’s have enjoyed. The only single he has charted on the Billboard Hot 100 is “Nobody Like U,” the song he and Eilish co-wrote for a fictional boy band in the animated film “Turning Red.” And “Optimist” has so far peaked at number-104 on the Billboard 200 (though it reached the top 10 on Billboard’s Alternative Albums chart).

But you don’t necessarily need blockbuster sales to make an impact at the Grammys. We just saw Jon Batiste‘s “We Are” win Album of the Year despite not even cracking the top 80 before the awards (it reentered the chart way up at number-25 after his Grammy victory). So while other artists might struggle to get on the Recording Academy’s radar without chart-topping hits, Finneas already has his foot in the door, so there’s a good chance many of his industry peers will listen to his work before voting. So don’t be surprised if the Grammys decide to keep it in the O’Connell family.

