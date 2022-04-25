‘Fire Island’ trailer debuts: First look at Joel Kim Booster rom-com inspired by Jane Austen

On Monday, Hulu released the first official trailer for their upcoming queer romantic comedy film “Fire Island,” directed by Andrew Ahn, who previously directed the 2019 film “Driveways.”

“Fire Island” was written by Joel Kim Booster who also stars in the film as Noah. A modern take on the classic Jane Austen novel “Pride and Prejudice,” “Fire Island” is, according to Hulu, “an unapologetic, modern-day rom-com showcasing a diverse, multicultural examination of queerness and romance. Inspired by the timeless pursuits from Jane Austen’s classic ‘Pride and Prejudice’ the story centers around two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) who set out to have a legendary summer adventure with the help of cheap rosé and their cadre of eclectic friends.”

The film stars Booster, Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, and Nick Adams. It was produced by John Hodges, Brooke Posch, and Tony Hernandez under the Jax Media banner.

“Fire Island” is scheduled to be released by Searchlight Pictures on June 3, 2022.

