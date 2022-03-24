Firefly flutters into ‘The Masked Singer’ season 7 finale — but did she deserve it over Thingamabob and Cyclops? [POLL]

And then there was one. The Group A finals of “The Masked Singer” took place on Wednesday, March 23 with Firefly beating out Thingamabob and Cyclops for a place in the Season 7 finale. That’s a big win for Team Good, which Nicole Scherzinger has been championing all season long. But did Firefly REALLY deserve to flutter all the way to the final episode, which will air after Group B and Group C have concluded their own contests? Vote in our poll below.

Firefly started out the season by singing “Ain’t Nobody,” but tragedy struck midway through her performance when she choked on stage. The insect costume required medical attention and had to leave the studio, but she returned at the end of the episode and belted out her performance. The judges were so impressed with Firefly’s reprieve that Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong jumped onto the desk in standing ovations. Robin said that Firefly ended up giving the “best performance of the night,” and Nicole called her a “fighter.”

During the second week, Firefly found herself in the bottom two with Ram after her performance of “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing).” None too pleased with that voting result, Firefly threw a hissy fit and walked off the stage. The panelists and audience reacted in shock, with Robin theorizing, “I think she is surprised that she’s in the Bottom 2.” The show took an impromptu commercial break, and then Firefly finally returned to the stage to compete in her duel against Ram. She won the head-to-head vote, sending Ram home.

In the Group A finals, it all came down to Thingamabob (“Classic”) vs. Cyclops (“Flashdance”) vs. Firefly (“Attention”). Each of the contestants sang individually and then competed in a three-way showdown to the song “I Got You (I Feel Good).” Host Nick Cannon revealed that Cyclops and Thingamabob received the lowest number of votes, so they both went home. Thus, Firefly is the Group A representative in “The Masked Singer” Season 7 finale. Did the voters make the right decision?

