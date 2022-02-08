‘Flee’ makes history as first film Oscar nominated for Best Animated, International, and Documentary Feature

The 2022 Oscar nominations were good for “Flee,” which was nominated three times: Best Documentary Feature, Best International Feature, and Best Animated Feature. Though a couple of films in recent years had been nominated in two of those categories, no film had ever swept all three until now. Check out the complete list of Oscar nominations here.

“Flee” follows Amin Nawabi, who fled Afghanistan as a refugee and settled in Denmark. It premiered at Sundance in 2021 more than a year ago before hitting the fall festival circuit and then opening to audiences on December 3. Before the Oscar nominations the film had already received myriad awards and/or nominations from the European Film Awards, the Gotham Awards, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the New York Film Critics Circle, the Producers Guild, the Critics Choice Awards, and the Annie Awards.

Receiving nominations across those categories never happened for most of Oscar history. It wasn’t until just two years ago that a film was nominated in both the documentary and international races: Macedonia’s “Honeyland.” That same feat was achieved again the very next year with Romania’s “Collective.” Before “Flee,” there was another critically hailed film that was eligible for all three awards at the Oscars: 2008’s “Waltz with Bashir.” But that film only received a nomination for Best International Feature (then known as Best Foreign Language Film).

Now that “Flee” is triple-nominated, how many (if any) can it win? Going into nominations morning, our odds placed it fifth for Best International Feature; “Drive My Car” was the front-runner to win there, and probably still is now that it has also been nominated for Best Picture. It was fourth in our predictions for Best Animated Feature, a close race where “Encanto” got best odds. But “Flee” was tipped to win Best Documentary Feature. Now that the nominations have been announced, is it still out front there?

