VMA predictions: Foo Fighters are heavy favorites to win Best Rock Video

Foo Fighters are nominated for Best Rock Video for “Love Dies Young” at the MTV Video Music Awards. It’s their ninth nomination in the category, spanning a quarter of a century, but they’ve only won the award once before. We’re betting that they’ll finally pick up a bookend this year.

As of this writing they get leading odds of 82/25 based on the combined predictions of hundreds of Gold Derby users. Among those betting on Foo Fighters are all of our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, 19 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s VMAs, and a whopping 23 of the All-Star Top 24 who had the best predictions when you combine the last two years’ results.

Foo Fighters were previously nominated for “Monkey Wrench” (1997), “Everlong” (1998), “Best of You” (2005), “The Pretender” (2008), “Walk” (2011), “Run” (2017), “The Sky is a Neighborhood” (2018), and “Shame Shame” (2021), winning only for “Walk” 11 years ago. That ties them with Fall Out Boy as the most nominated artist in the category. The band did win one other competitive VMA: Best Group Video in 1996 for “Big Me,” which remains their only video to be nominated for Video of the Year. And they received the honorary Global Icon Award at the 2021 VMAs.

The good news for Foo Fighters is that they have a pretty good track record relative to the rest of the field. Jack White (“Taking Me Back”) has five moon persons but all in professional categories that aren’t decided by fans; we rank him second with 4/1 odds. Next are the Red Hot Chili Peppers (“Black Summer”) with 5/1 odds; they have seven past victories, including the fan-voted Viewers’ Choice prize for “Under the Bridge” in 1992. Muse (“Won’t Stand Down”), currently with 11/2 odds, has one professional category win but none fan-voted. Rounding out the category are Shinedown (“Planet Zero,” 13/2 odds) and Three Days Grace (“So Called Life,” 15/2 odds), both nominated for the first time.

It’s also noteworthy that this is the first VMA nomination for Foo Fighters since the sudden death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, so this award is also a chance for fans to honor him posthumously. Do you agree with our consensus that they’ll win, or are we underestimating their rivals?

