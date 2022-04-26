‘for colored girls’ reviews celebrate ‘riveting’ Broadway revival and ‘resplendent’ Kenita R. Miller

Forty-six years after the original production of Ntozake Shange’s legendary choreopoem “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf,” a sterling revival has returned to Broadway in the very same house where the original ran for nearly two years. Shange’s classic work consists of poems performed by seven different Black women – identified as different colors of the rainbow – that chronicle their joys, triumphs, and struggles. This mounting features the work of Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown, who also directs. The revival opened on April 20 at the Booth Theatre.

The ensemble cast stars Amara Granderson, Tendayi Kuumba, Kenita R. Miller, Okwui Okpokwasili, Stacey Sargeant, Alexandria Wailes, and D. Woods, the majority of whom are making their Broadway debuts. The late Shange’s voice also opens the play, in a short address to a young Black girl that invites the audience to imagine with them the multitude of Black women’s stories (and to listen intently to the ones that follow).

The Broadway return of “for colored girls” received rapturous reviews from critics. Ayanna Prescod (Variety) calls the production “riveting” and applauds Brown and the designers for their thoughtful vision, approaching the material in a way that allows “the audience to engage solely with the women on stage and their stories.” She describes how the “impressive ensemble of seven performers seamlessly works in tandem to create a kaleidoscope of dazzling Black femininity,” highlighting Kuumba as “flawless” and Miller as “haunting” with her “otherworldly” and “harrowing rendition of the Lady in Red’s monologue.”

Laura Collins-Hughes (New York Times) similarly praises the production as “triumphant,” “thrilling and exuberant,” and names it a Critic’s Pick. She says the play “leads with joy” and she toasts Brown, whose “staging is so attuned to the words and cadences of Shange’s choreopoem, yet so confident in its own interpretive vision, that the characters blossom into their full vibrancy.” She also commends Miller as “resplendent.”

Equally positive, Lovia Gyarkye (Hollywood Reporter) writes that this revival is “magic” and “a joy to witness” because Brown “injects Shange’s already electrifying work with a distinctive and vivid energy” and because it features “a dynamic cast.” “Brown’s cast possesses such an intimate understanding of their characters that even the least subtle of the performances captivates,” she says, as she goes on to spotlight the “infectious energy” of Woods and the “brilliant if subdued” Okpokwasili. Gyarkye also emphasizes the “signature styles” of the seven ladies as imagined by costume designer Sarafina Bush.

With this production of Shange’s beloved work receiving such strong notices, “for colored girls” will no doubt dazzle Tony Awards nominators. With just two weeks until the announcement, it looks particularly strong in the race for Best Revival and currently ranks in second place in our combined odds. The show has the most total users predicting it to win, too, with a narrow lead over “Take Me Out.” At the helm of the production, Brown is also a likely contender for Best Director for her first time at the helm of a play on Broadway, especially since Shange’s work so perfectly fits her strengths as it seamlessly incorporates words and movement. She currently ranks third, behind Sam Mendes (“The Lehman Trilogy“) and Matthew Dunster (“Hangmen”).

Brown is predominantly known as a choreographer, previously working on revivals of “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Once on the Island” on Broadway and earning a Tony nomination for Tarell Alvin McCraney’s play “Choir Boy” in 2019. She could very easily earn a second nomination for Best Choreography this year for a play in which dance and movement are vital to the storytelling. Our users think Brown has a strong chance at this nomination as a spoiler to our expected line-up of “MJ The Musical,” “The Music Man,” “SIX,” “Paradise Square,” and “Funny Girl.”

In the extraordinarily crowded Featured Actress field – where “for colored girls” has seven eligible performers alone – Kenita R. Miller has emerged as a frontrunner. Miller earned raves for her performance as the Lady in Red, who has one of Shange’s most gripping and ultimately gut-wrenching poems. Miller currently leads our odds, ahead of Uzo Aduba (“Clyde’s”), Amber Gray (“Macbeth”), Jessica Frances Dukes (“Trouble in Mind”), and Phylicia Rashad (“Skeleton Crew”), with Jessie Mueller (“The Minutes”) and Johanna Day (“How I Learned To Drive”) in very strong sixth and seventh positions. Okwui Okpokwasili, who also received glowing notices for her Broadway debut as Lady in Green, is the next closest performer from “for colored girls” in the 12th place.

The original production of “for colored girls” from 1976 earned a Tony nomination for Best Play and took home the Featured Actress prize for Trazana Beverley, who played the Lady in Red.

