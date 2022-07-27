Powerhouse singer Freckled Zelda (‘America’s Got Talent’) is perfect example why not to ‘judge books by their covers’

After trying out for “America’s Got Talent” for the past seven years, Freckled Zelda finally made it onto NBC’s reality TV show. The self-described “music fairy” initially caused some hesitation amongst judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, but she ended up wowing them all with her powerful performance of the “Pocahontas” song “Colors of the Wind” for her audition. It all culminated in the panelists giving the cosplay singer four “yes” votes and Howie readily admitting, “We as human beings sometimes judge books by their covers.”

Freckled Zelda came out on stage dressed as the popular Nintendo character, complete with her ocarina instrument, which she likened to a potato flute. In the past, people who auditioned wearing extravagant costumes were laughed off the stage, but there was something about this contestant’s voice that caused the judges to re-think their initial perceptions.

“When you walked out, I thought, ‘This really is going to be terrible,'” Simon confessed, which prompted the singer to tear up. “And actually, you’ve got a really good voice. I don’t like the instrument, don’t think it’s necessary. Carry on looking like that if you want, because you are interesting.”

Sofia added, “I actually thought when you started singing that beautiful song, it was really unexpected. And your voice is beautiful, too.” When Sofia asked if she was planning on always singing in the costume, Freckled Zelda responded to the affirmative, declaring, “I’m 100% a fairy.”

Heidi chimed in, “You nailed that. I loved it. You have an amazing voice and I thought the potato flute was cool, too. I love that you are unique and different. ‘America’s Got Talent’ is a variety show and we don’t all have to be the same. I think you’re great.”

“I like that, too,” confirmed Howie. “You showed us who you are through your voice and your being.” Since Freckled Zelda received four “yes” votes, that means we’ll next see her perform in the Judge Cuts round. What did you think of her performance? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section.