Fritz Hager or Nicolina: Whose ‘American Idol’ elimination was more shocking? [POLL]

In the penultimate episode of “American Idol” 2022, two fan-favorite singers were cut from the competition in fourth/fifth place: Fritz Hager and Nicolina. (Read our minute-by-minute live blog to see how it all went down.) Between 22-year-old Fritz and 18-year-old Nicolina, whose “American Idol” elimination was more shocking on Sunday, May 15? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

On Sunday night, Fritz performed “I Wanna Remember” as his Carrie Underwood cover and “Youngblood” as his contestant’s choice. While the judges loved what they saw, Gold Derby’s recapper Denton Davidson felt his first performance was “just sort of forgettable and his vocals aren’t blowing me away.” However, for Fritz’s second at-bat, Denton wrote that he came off as a “real pop star.”

Nicolina’s pair of songs were “Blown Away” for her Carrie Underwood rendition and “All I Ask” as her personal pick. “She’s sort of all over the place as the song closes and she is inserting more runs than the song calls for,” Denton noted about her first performance of the night. As for Nicolina’s Adele cover, he noted, “It’s a powerhouse vocal that could easily launch her into the finale.”

The double eliminations of Fritz and Nicolina during this week’s Top 5 show meant that only the Top 3 contestants remained in the running to win Season 20. Host Ryan Seacrest announced them one by one in no particular order: HunterGirl, Noah Thompson and Leah Marlene. Who do you think has the edge to join Carrie Underwood on the show’s iconic winners list this upcoming Sunday, May 22?

SEE ‘American Idol’ Winners List (All Seasons)

Here’s a refresher on the two “American Idol” finalists who said goodbye this week:

Fritz Hager

HOMETOWN: Tyler, TX

OCCUPATION: Unemployed

AGE: 22

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Inconsequential Love” (original)

TOP 24: “Waves” by Dean Lewis

TOP 20: “when the party’s over” by Billie Eilish

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Golden” by Harry Styles

TOP 14: “Let it Go” by James Bay

TOP 11: “Wonderwall” by Oasis

TOP 10: “Go the Distance” from “Hercules”

TOP 7: “All My Friends” (original)

TOP 7: “The Ocean” (original)

TOP 5: “I Wanna Remember” by NEEDTOBREATHE feat. Carrie Underwood

TOP 5: “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer

Nicolina

HOMETOWN: Toronto, Ontario

OCCUPATION: University Student

AGE: 18

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele

TOP 24: “Elastic Heart” by Sia

TOP 20: “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles

TOP 14: “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley

TOP 11: “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson

TOP 10: “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid”

TOP 7: “Alone” by Heart

TOP 7: “Light in the Hallway” by Pentatonix

TOP 5: “Blown Away” by Carrie Underwood

TOP 5: “All I Ask” by Adele

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘American Idol’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on ABC. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “American Idol” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.