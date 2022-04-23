‘Funny Girl’: Fun facts about Fanny, Barbra and Beanie

Barbra Streisand was all of 21 when she opened on Broadway in 1964 in the role that made her one of the greatest stars: Fanny Brice in the musical “Funny Girl.” And on her 80th birthday April 24, Jonah Hill’s baby sister Beanie Feldstein stars in Streisand’s signature role in the first rialto revival of the bio-musical.

In commemoration of Brice, Streisand and Feldstein here are some fun facts, tidbits and trivia about the musical.

Who was Fanny Brice?

Brice, who was born in 1891, was just 18 when she made her Broadway debut in “Ziegfeld Follies of 1910.” She headlined a series of shows for the next quarter-century with the last being “Ziegfeld Follies of 1936.” She made her film debut in 1928’s “My Man,” appeared as herself in 1936’s “The Great Ziegfeld” and made her last screen appearance in 1945’s “Ziegfeld Follies.” She was best known for playing a mischievous little girl named Baby Snooks. She played Snooks in the 1938 Judy Garland film “Everybody Sing” and on radio on “Maxwell House Coffee Time” before getting her own show in 1944. Brice did play Snooks once on TV in 1950 on CBS’ “Popsicle Parade of Stars.” Brice was just 59 when she died in 1951.

What did the New York Times think of the original production?

“Who wouldn’t want to resurrect Fanny Brice? She was a wonderful entertainer. Since Fanny herself cannot be brought back, the next best thing is to get Barbra Streisand to sing and strut and go through comic routines a la Brice. Miss Streisand is well on her way to become a splendid entertainer in her own right, and in “Funny Girl’ she goes as far as any performer can toward recalling the laughter and joy that were Fanny Brice. If the new musical that arrived last night at the Winter Garden were dedicated entirely to the gusto and buffoonery of Fanny Brice, all would be well nigh perfect this morning. But “Funny Girl” also is intent on telling the story of how Fanny loved and lost Nick Arnstein, and part of the time it oozes with a thick helping of sticky sentimentality.”

Dolly vs. Fanny

“Funny Girl” earned eight Tony Awards nominations but was shut out. “Hello, Dolly” dominated the 1964 Tony Awards winning 10 of its 11 bids, including for leading lady Carol Channing who bested Barbra. It also claimed Best Musical, Best Producer for David Merrick, Best Score for Jerry Herman, Best Book for Michael Stewart, and Best Director and choreographer for Gower Champion.

The “Funny Girl” choreographer, Carol Haney, died two weeks before the Tony Awards at the age of 39. Haney had won the Tony for her featured role in the 1954 musical “The Pajama Game” and reprised her role in the 1957 film version. This marked her third Tony nomination in the choreographer category. Her death took everyone by surprise. Wrote the New York Times: “Upstairs in the star’s dressing room, Barbra Streisand was running her long fingers through her stringy hair. ‘Nobody even knew she was in the hospital,’ she said. “God, she was so talented and so gentle.’”

Streisand won Best Actress at the 1968 Oscars for the William Wyler-directed film version of “Funny Girl.” She tied with Katharine Hepburn for “The Lion in Winter.” The following year, she starred in the film version of “Hello, Dolly!” Feldstein made her Broadway debut in the Bette Midler 2017 revival of the musical.

Other Fannys

Though it’s hard to envision anyone else but Streisand in the role of Brice many actresses have played the role. Lainie Kazan was Streisand’s standby in the original Broadway production. She told me in a 2016 L.A. Times interview she had to wait a long time to play the lead; Kazan had a role in the show as a Ziegfeld showgirl. “Barbra didn’t want me to go on,” Kazan recalled. “I can’t blame her. It was her part, her everything.” But Kazan was very pro-active and collected names and phone numbers of press and other important people. When Streisand got strep throat, Kazan’s mom stepped in and began calling everyone to come see her daughter. “Most of them came,” said Kazan. And though she only went on twice, she ended up with a two week gig at Basin Street East, “two weeks at the Plaza Hotel. I went to the hungry i in San Francisco. I opened for the Smothers Brothers. It just hit me all at once.”

The first national tour, which began in October, 1965 and ended the following October, starred Marilyn Michaels as Brice. Carol Lawrence played Brice in a short 1967 summer tour. And Carmen Natiku lead a 1968-69 bus-and-truck tour.

In 2011, a revival was announced with Lauren Ambrose (“My Fair Lady”) that would open in Los Angeles before moving to Broadway, but it was scrapped when the $12 million production lost several investors.

In 2015, Sheridan Smith received raves in London for her performance as Brice. Said the Guardian: “Smith is one of British theatre’s truly golden performers-a versatile star who thrills with her ability to be simultaneously sensitive, touching and hilarious. Here she’s on glorious form in role that 50 years ago made Barbra Streisand famous.”

