‘Funny Girl’ reviews: Critics went ‘mild’ not wild over the musical’s long-awaited return to Broadway

For all those people who have been dying to hear the music that makes you dance once again on a Broadway stage, “Funny Girl” has finally returned after a 58-year absence. Beanie Feldstein steps into the role of performer Fanny Brice, which made Barbra Streisand a sensation decades ago. Ramin Karimloo is her gambling love interest Nicky Arnstein, and Jane Lynch her mother. Boasting a classic score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, this production features Harvey Fierstein’s revisions to Isobel Lennart’s original book, and Michael Mayer‘s direction. “Funny Girl” opened at the August Wilson Theatre on April 24.

With such high expectations for the long-awaited return of this musical theatre favorite, it would have been hard for any production to hit the mark, and most critics think this “Funny Girl” missed. In one of the positive notices, Mark Kennedy (Associated Press) calls Feldstein’s interpretation of Brice “earthy, saucy, physical,” and says Feldstein “radiates the hunger, wry humor and fragility to be an unlikely heroine for a new generation.” Kennedy thinks Mayer’s direction is “assured,” and he singles out the “sumptuous” costumes by Susan Hilferty. On the rest of the cast, he describes Karimloo as “stilted” at first, but Lynch is “at her cutting, catty best, a master of comic timing” and featured player Jared Grimes is “a bright spark of talent and energy.”

But the majority of critics offer a vastly different opinion. Jesse Green (New York Times) terms the production “mild,” and notes how “without a stupendous Fanny to thrill and distract, the musical’s manifold faults become painfully evident.” On the title character, Green writes, “Feldstein is not stupendous. She’s good. She’s funny enough in places, and immensely likable always,” but her singing “is not well suited to the music.” He finds the direction of the musical numbers “hectic” and Mayer’s overall work “lumbering and underfunded.” Green does like Karimloo and Lynch, who is “naturally eccentric,” as well as Grimes in the “stunning tap sequence choreographed by Ayodele Casel.”

Helen Shaw (Vulture) feels similarly. While she emphasizes that Feldstein is “winningly fresh” and “exudes a nice mix of hard-charging ambition and surprised giddiness,” she admits that “in song after song, Feldstein’s voice lets her down […] it’s simply not a sound you expect to hear on Broadway.” Shaw commends Fierstein for his reworking of the book, praises Grimes as a “tap genius,” and appreciates how “Karimloo brings a honeyed voice and such capacity to his part,” also complimenting the “amazing” costumes by Hilferty and Casel’s “virtuosic tap.”

If Tony Awards nominators feel similarly to these critics, “Funny Girl” might not be laughing too heartily come the nominations announcement on May 9. Before the production began previews, the Best Musical Revival race seemed like a real nail-biter, because with only four eligible shows, only three will earn nominations. Predicting the odd one out once looked utterly perplexing, but the trio will now likely consist of “Caroline, or Change,” “Company,” and “The Music Man.” Our users think so, too, as “Funny Girl” now sits in last place in our combined odds. At the helm of the production, Mayer looks unlikely to break through in the crowded Best Director race in which 13 musicals and revivals compete; our predicted line-up thinks “Company” and “Music Man” will take two of the five slots.

Feldstein, a once presumed contender for the Best Actress prize, appears to be on much shakier ground based on the muted response to her performance. Back in 1964, Streisand earned a nomination but lost to the equally iconic turn of Carol Channing in the original production of “Hello, Dolly!,” the latest revival of which starred Feldstein in the role of Minnie Fay opposite Tony-winner Bette Midler.

The overstuffed Actress race this year will likely include frontrunner Sharon D Clarke (“Caroline, or Change”), Katrina Lenk (“Company”), Sutton Foster (“The Music Man”), Joaquina Kalukango (“Paradise Square”) and Mare Winningham (“Girl From the North Country”), with others like Carmen Cusack (“Flying Over Sunset”) also in contention. After the “Funny Girl” notices, Feldstein now ranks sixth, though with only a few dozen nominators voting, her performance could win over just enough to break through.

Feldstein’s leading man Karimloo looks to be in a similar spot in Best Actor, trailing the competition that includes Jaquel Spivey (“A Strange Loop”), Hugh Jackman (“The Music Man”), Billy Crystal (“Mr. Saturday Night”), Rob McClure (“Mrs. Doubtfire”), and Myles Frost (“MJ The Musical”). He trails by only one slot, though, and the past Tony nominee earned strong enough notices that he may surprise. As Fanny’s mother, Lynch has the best odds of the ensemble and could earn her very first Tony nomination. She currently ranks second in Featured Actress, although nobody will likely outpace Patti LuPone (“Company”) and her “The Ladies Who Lunch” this year for the victory.

In the design categories, “Funny Girl” could still steal the spotlight. Hilferty’s costume design – especially for the Ziegfeld Follies scenes – earned raves, plus she’s already well-known to Tony voters with five nominations including a win for “Wicked.” The choreographers Ellenore Scott and Ayodele Casel, who contributed the tap, could also earn bids for their impressive work; they currently rank fifth in our odds in the Best Choreography race.

