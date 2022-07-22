2023 Grammys cliffhanger: Will Future finally be nominated for his own music after years of snubs?

Future and the Grammys have a weird relationship. Despite being one of hip-hop’s most prevalent names during the 2010s, and arguably one of the most influential artists in the genre as well, the rapper’s music has constantly been ignored by music’s biggest honor. As a lead artist, he has received only one nomination: Best Music Video for “Life Is Good” featuring Drake. Besides that, his nominations stem from his feature on Kendrick Lamar’s “King’s Dead,” which actually won them the Grammy for Best Rap Performance, and an additional nomination as a featured artist on Drake’s “Views” for Album of the Year. Such a tendency to snub one of the genre’s top artists is definitely odd, but could perhaps have been the product of snobbishness from nomination review committees. However, with those committees now gone, what can we expect for Future? Grammys vindication at last?

“I Never Liked You” is Future’s latest project. It’s his ninth studio album, and it debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200, earning more than 222,000 equivalent album units in its first week. The figure is particularly impressive for Future, who has been established for quite a few years now. Likewise, the album’s singles have done well, including the number-one hit “Wait For U” featuring Tems and Drake. “I Never Liked You” was also a hit with critics, scoring a 71 on Metacritic, making it his best reviewed album since “HNDRXX” back in 2017.

This is the perfect year for Future to finally score some noms of his own in the rap field. It hasn’t been a particularly strong year for hip-hop, with arguably the biggest release being Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers,” which has underperformed compared to Lamar’s previous album, “Damn” — and Future’s album. A couple of other names like Jack Harlow and Latto have scored singles success, but their albums haven’t quite been able to follow suit. As such, one could say Future has a pretty decent shot at scoring a Best Rap Album nomination, especially since his album has held up better on the charts, so far at least; “I Never Liked You” was still in the top 10 after nine weeks while “Mr. Morale” dropped out of the top 10 in its seventh week.

“Wait For U,” which will likely be competing in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category, is also positioned to get a nomination or two, with the other biggest contenders in that category right now being Latto’s “Big Energy” and Kendrick Lamar, Blxst, and Amanda Reifer’s “Die Hard” (although songs like “First Class” by Jack Harlow and “Jimmy Cooks” by Drake and 21 Savage could also be slotted in this category, depending on what the screening panel thinks). In fact, if the Kendrick Lamar hype train dies down in voter’s minds as much as it has died down on the charts, “Wait For U” could become a front-runner for the win as well.

So the Grammys have the chance to redeem themselves with Future. While he might not be the most critically acclaimed artist of the past few years, it is egregious that one of hip-hop’s most influential musicians of the past two decades hasn’t scored a single rap nomination for his own music. With the massive success of “I Never Liked You,” he could finally see some Grammy glory, and perhaps even go all the way to collecting another trophy — this time for a song he’s on for more than a minute.

