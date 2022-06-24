George R.R. Martin confirms Jon Snow sequel show, and its unexpected source

“Game of Thrones” differentiated itself early on with its unpredictable twists and turns. Remember when its main character was beheaded in the ninth episode? Well, even though author-producer George R.R. Martin HBO had previously announced a slew of upcoming projects, with one, “House of the Dragon,” coming at the end of August, there are some more “higher mysteries” afoot in Westeros.

Jon Snow, the longhaired, dreamy undead warrior from the Night’s Watch, will return from the wilds of the north in a sequel. And Snow actor Kit Harington is more than just on board: it was his idea.

According to Emilia Clarke, the actress who played Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen and who spent most of the series in a parallel action to Jon Snow on either side of the realm (one of Ice, one of Fire!), the sequel for Ned Stark’s bastard son came from Harington himself. (It’s no diss to Harington to suggest that Snow is his character with the most mainstream appeal. I’m sure “Henry V” at the National Theatre was rewarding, but HBO can also be called “Master of Coin” can it not?”)

Speaking with the BBC about appearing in a U.K. production of “The Seagull,” Clarke said that the upcoming Snow job has “been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

Martin confirmed this, writing on his blog that the series is, indeed, real and that the project, called “Snow,” came from Harington’s head. “I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners since that has not been cleared for release yet,” he added, “but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

Martin then gave some updates on the other prequels, sidequels, and animated projects (there are many in various stages of development), then tried to tamp down any perceived rivalry between “House of the Dragons” and Amazon’s forthcoming “Lord of the Rings” project. He also wrote that he is still working on “Winds of Winter,” the sixth of seven “A Tale of Ice and Fire” novels that are probably never going to be completed. “I was back with Tyrion this past week,” he assured fans.

