‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ reveals new trailer

HBO has released a brand-new trailer for the highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel series, “House of the Dragon.” The forthcoming show is the first time fans will be able to revisit the fictional continent of Westeros since May of 2019 when its predecessor aired its series finale.

In addition to the new trailer, HBO also unveiled a brand new set of character posters, showcasing all of the show’s major characters. Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of House Targaryen.

The series was created by Ryan J. Condal and Martin, who also serve as executive producers alongside Miguel Sapochnik, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, and Ron Schmidt. It will be directed by Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel.

It stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

“House of the Dragon” consists of 10 episodes and will debut on HBO Max starting August 21.

