‘Gangs of New York’ television series is in the works with Martin Scorsese

Twenty years after Martin Scorsese brought his passion project, “Gangs of New York,” to the big screen, Miramax announced a television series based on the film is in development.

Scorsese is set to executive produce the upcoming series, as well as potentially direct the first two episodes. According to Deadline, the series will likely not feature characters from the 2002 film, but rather, focus on new ones. (The film itself was based on the novel of the same name by Herbert Asbury.)

Directed by Scorsese, “Gangs of New York” was set in 1862 and follows a man named Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio) who returns to the Five Points area of New York City seeking revenge for his father’s killer — Bill the Butcher (Daniel Day-Lewis).

In a statement, Scorsese stated, “This time and era of America’s history and heritage is rich with characters and stories that we could not fully explore in a two-hour film.” He added, “A television series allows us the time and creative freedom to bring this colorful world, and all the implications it had and still does on our society, to life.”

The original “Gangs of New York” was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Scorsese.

