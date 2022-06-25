‘General Hospital’ wins Best Drama at Daytime Emmys, but ‘Young and Restless’ makes history for Black women

“General Hospital” wasn’t awarded at the Daytime Emmys Creative Arts and Lifestyle Awards on June 18, but it made up for that at the main ceremony on June 24. It was the most awarded show of the night and claimed Best Drama Series for a record-extending 15th time. No other show has won the category more. Check out the complete list of Daytime Emmy winners here.

“GH” dominated the Daytime Emmys from the very beginning of the night, winning its first four categories in a row: Best Supporting Actress (Kelly Thiebaud), Best Supporting Actor (Jeff Kober), Best Young Performer (Nicholas Chavez, the first male actor to win since the award went gender-neutral in 2020), and Best Drama Directing Team. That was the last award it won until the last category of the night. Our odds favored “The Young and the Restless” for the top prize, but “GH” pulled it out in the end.

But “Y&R” also made history on Friday night. Its sole win for the evening was Best Actress for Mishael Morgan, but that was monumental as Morgan became the first Black woman ever to win the lead acting award for daytime drama. History was also made in the Best Actor race where John McCook finally won Best Actor for the first time after 35 years of playing Eric Forrester on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” When combined with the Creative Arts Awards, “Y&R” came away with three victories and “Bold and Beautiful” claimed two. “Days of Our Lives” didn’t go empty-handed, though, taking Best Writing Team.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” was the most awarded program overall. It won Best Entertainment Talk Show for the second straight year and Best Entertainment Talk Show Host for Kelly Clarkson for the third straight year. When added to its five Creative Arts Awards wins, that brought the series to seven total victories, more than any other program in any genre. It only lost two of the nine categories it was nominated for. In the informative categories, “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” won Best Informative Talk Show for the first time while Tamron Hall won Best Informative Talk Show Host for the second time for her self-titled syndicated series.

What did you think of Friday night’s results? Discuss this and more with your fellow daytime TV fans here in our forums.

