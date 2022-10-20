Geo Bustamante (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘You can’t trust nobody around here.’

Confident in his position on the Coco tribe, Geo Bustamante was not expecting to be blindsided when his tribe returned to “Survivor” tribal council for the second week in a row. The 36-year-old from Hawaii became the fifth elimination of the season, ending a record-tying four female elimination streak and preventing Geo from making next week’s merge. Read his “Survivor 43” exit interview below.

After the Coco tribe united to vote out Lindsay Carmine last week, both Geo and his main ally Ryan Medrano were feeling well-positioned within their tribe. Neither of the guys knew that their cockiness had started to rub their tribe the wrong way many days prior and that the others were actually united against them. Cassidy Clark suspected Geo and Ryan would be targeting her this week based on the fact that Geo voted for her last week as the safety option in case of a surprise tie.

When Jeff Probst revealed the votes at tribal council, both Ryan and Geo were left blindsided by the result. Geo admitted as much as part of his exit statements. “Wow you can’t trust nobody around here,” he said. “I just got blindsided, but it’s part of the game–it’s Survivor!” Geo had a fair disposition despite being eliminated holding an advantage. From his perspective, he was “going home with a little souvenir in my pocket.”

The souvenir could be interpreted as the exact reason why Geo went home instead of Ryan or perhaps even Cassidy. Geo won the Knowledge Is Power advantage during his journey to risk his vote. Trusting Karla Cruz Godoy completely, Geo revealed the contents of his prize with her, not knowing that she was the one person on his tribe he shouldn’t have. Karla holds the only hidden idol at the Coco tribe and Geo’s Knowledge Is Power posed a direct threat to that, potentially giving him the opportunity to ask for and claim her idol. Karla informed Cassidy and their ally James Jones of Geo’s advantage and decided that it’s in their best interest to get rid of him now.

On the journey, Geo did in fact play hard in order to obtain the advantage in the first place. He used the opportunity to talk to Jesse Lopez and Jeanine Zheng by attempting a “woe is me” card. He told them what he thought to be a lie–that he feels vulnerable among his tribe and would likely be going home that night. He hoped they’d feel bad for him and let him have the advantage straight away, but instead they both made moves for the advantage as well, resulting in all three of them risking their votes. Luckily–or perhaps unluckily for him–Geo was the one to pick the lucky advantage shell. Jesse and Jeanine lost their votes at their next tribal council.

“I’m happy with the game that I played,” Geo said on his way out, proud of the big moves he attempted in the game. “I might’ve played a little too hard, but that’s fine because if you don’t come to ‘Survivor’ and play hard then there’s no point of coming to ‘Survivor.’ It’s pointless.”

