Geoffrey Rush’s late-in-life Groucho Marx picture is a go

I’d never join a film that would have a guy like me for a lead character.

That’s something Groucho Marx might have said about “Raised Eyebrows,” a film about the legendary comic’s later years, which is solidifying its financing ahead of the Cannes Film Market.

Oscar, Emmy, and Tony-winner Geoffrey Rush will play Groucho (born Julius) Marx toward the end of his life, in the 1970s, when he staged something of a comeback as a cranky octogenarian. Powerhouse indie producer Owen Moverman will direct the film, and has co-written it with Steve Stoliar, upon whose memoir the book is based.

Stoliar, a writer-producer (credits include episodes of “WKRP in Cincinnati”!) came into Groucho’s orbit as a young man, and will be played by Charlie Plummer. Sienna Miller has been cast as Groucho’s young personal manager Erin Fleming who brought the increasingly frail Vaudeville and Hollywood legend back into the spotlight, and advocated for his 1974 lifetime achievement Oscar.

Concerning the deal with London-based Bankside Films, the Israeli-born, U.S.-based Moverman, who was nominated for a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for “The Messenger” and won of an Emmy for producing “Bad Education,” said, “I’m excited and grateful that Bankside is joining our fierce film family in bringing Groucho back to the movies. Their focus on independent quality speaks for itself. These days, it says everything.”

Groucho’s final years, and frequent appearances on “The Dick Cavett Show,” aren’t exactly the great comic’s apex—that would be movies from the early 1930s like “Duck Soup” and “A Night at the Opera.” But it has long held a curious fascination in the comedy world. His very specific look from the period has been an easter egg gag on “The Simpsons” (when Krusty the Clown had a vision of his future.) Howard Stern once went on a whole rant about how excited he was to watch a comedy legend that was so chaotic in his youth, only to be disappointed by a frail man whose slow-paced tales didn’t always land in a punchline. And the late Gilbert Gottfried loved to frustrate audiences with his painfully accurate impersonation.

Let’s hope Geoffrey Rush is studying clips like this.

