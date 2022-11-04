‘George & Tammy’ trailer: Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon take center stage in Showtime drama

The winter television awards season – and next year’s Emmys race – was given a jolt on Thursday night with news that Showtime will air the limited series “George & Tammy” with Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon in starring roles starting on December 4.

Chastain, who won Best Actress at this year’s Oscars for playing Tammy Faye Bakker, stars as another famous Tammy in the series: country music star Tammy Wynette. Shannon, meanwhile, plays George Jones, who was married to Wynette for six years. Per a logline provided by Showtime, “George & Tammy” “chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time. Remembered as the ‘First Lady of Country Music,’ Wynette’s most successful song ‘Stand by Your Man’ remains one of the most iconic and best-selling country singles by a female artist. George Jones’ song ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today,’ is still widely called the greatest country song of all time. With over 30 number-one country songs between them, including duets ‘We’re Gonna Hold On,’ ‘Golden Ring’ and ‘Near You,’ George and Tammy’s legacy, both musically and romantically, remains one of the greatest love stories ever told.”

The limited series, which was originally set to premiere on Spectrum before later moving to Paramount Network and Paramount+, will now debut next month on Showtime.

“Jessica and Michael are truly extraordinary as Tammy and George and their searing performances and undeniable chemistry bring to life the legendary relationship of the King and Queen of country music,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime and Paramount Media Networks in a statement. “The creators and the entire cast have delivered a series with the subtlety, nuance and complexity that are the hallmarks of the SHOWTIME brand and what our viewers deserve and demand.”

Abe Sylvia, who wrote “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which won Chastain her Oscar, is the show’s creator and writer. John Hillcoat (“Lawless”) directed the six-episode series.

Watch the trailer below.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards nominees through January 10

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions