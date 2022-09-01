‘George Carlin’s American Dream’: Can Kelly Carlin succeed at what her dad was never able to and win an Emmy?

Kelly Carlin’s involvement in the HBO documentary “George Carlin’s American Dream” was essential to the entire project getting made. Her participation helped to get a lot of personal material of her father’s included in the final cut and also netted her credit as an executive producer of the project. If it ends up winning Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special at Saturday’s Creative Arts ceremony, she’ll be one of the people collecting an Emmy and in doing it will have done something her dad was never able to do.

While George Carlin did receive six career Emmy nominations for his stand-up specials, it took the TV Academy many years to nominate him in the first place. His first HBO special, “On Location: George Carlin at USC,” premiered on the pay network in 1977 but his first nomination wouldn’t come until 15 years later in 1992 with his eighth HBO special, “Jammin’ in New York.” The project got him nominated in the now-defunct Best Variety/Music Performance category but would see him lose to Bette Midler for her iconic performance on the final episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”

He would go on to be nominated in that category two more times. In 1997 he was up for “George Carlin: 40 Years of Comedy” but, again, lost to Midler, this time for “Bette Midler: Diva Las Vegas.” Two years later he was recognized for “You’re All Diseased” but lost to John Leguizamo for his own HBO special, “John Leguizamo’s Freak.”

The comedian also received three nominations as an executive producer of his various HBO specials. The first came in 1999 for “You’re All Diseased” which lost out to the telecast of the 1998 Tony Awards. He received another nomination in 2006 for “Life is Worth Losing” but would lose to the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy. He received his final nomination in 2008, less than one month after he passed away in June, for what would be his final HBO special, “It’s Bad for Ya!” He would lose that to the Don Rickles special, “Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project.”

Carlin’s standing at the Emmys is quite different than the one he has with the Grammys, where Carlin holds the record for the most nominations (16 of them) in the Best Comedy Album category along with an additional nomination in the Spoken Word Album category. He won the Grammy for Comedy Album five times: “FM & AM” (1972), “Jammin’ in New York” (1993), “Brain Droppings” (2000), “Napalm & Silly Putty” (2001) and “It’s Bad for Ya!” (2008).

“George Carlin’s American Dream,” which aired in May, was co-directed by Michael Bonfiglio and Judd Apatow. The two-part documentary dives deep into Carlin’s life and examines how he came to prominence through the traditional comedic channels, finding huge success as a counterculture figure, becoming an afterthought and then rising again to re-establish himself as one of the best stand-ups in the country.

