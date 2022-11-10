George Clinton (‘The Masked Singer’ Gopher) unmasked interview: ‘Y’all was having too much fun…I had to get some of this’

Three all new celebrities in disguise took to “The Masked Singer” stage for “Hall of Fame Night” on Wednesday, singing their hearts out to become Group 3’s first King or Queen. Despite his best efforts, Gopher was eliminated following his funky performance of “It’s Your Thing” by The Isley Brothers and a Battle Royale against Bride that had them both belting out “All Star” by Smash Mouth. The adorable rodent was revealed to be “Mr. Funkadelic” himself, the legendary George Clinton.

“It’s hot as hell in here, but I’m cool,” he told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “Y’all was having too much fun on here. I saw T-Pain on this thing. I saw Gladys [Knight], Dionne [Warwick]. I had to get some of this.”

“Your music has inspired so many of us,” panelist Robin Thicke told him. “It still does today. When you are an original — from the stage show to the music that comes out of the speakers, nothing else feels and sounds like it.” Robin and Nicole Scherzinger were the only panelists to guess the Parliament-Funkadelic founder was behind the mask. Jenny McCarthy guessed Bootsy Collins while guest panelist Leslie Jordan said Flavor Flav.

In his clue package he stated, “This gopher is an intergalactic space cowboy who earned his rightful spots in the Hall of Fame. I used my out-of-this-world imagination to start a movement. And blazed new trails down many old town roads. And you want to know something wild? My spaceship was placed in the ultimate Hall of Fame, the Smithsonian. Not bad for a party-rockin’ doctor. Now the doctors copy my method, and even dogs want to be a part of my legacy. But no matter how many people try to sample my flavor, I’m here to show everyone I’m the ultimate OG, original gopher. Visual clues included a spaceship, a desert landscape, someone with purple hair, some moon rocks, a constellation in the sky of a corgi and a Grammy Award.

Gopher was the 15th act eliminated from Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.” His unmasking was preceded by William Shatner as Knight, Eric Idle as Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan as Panther, “The Brady Bunch” brothers as Mummies, Daymond John as Fortune Teller, Mario Cantone as Maize, Gloria Gaynor and Mermaid, Jerry Springer as Beetle, Kat Graham as Robo Girl, Joey Lawrence as Walrus, Le’Veon Bell as Milkshake and George Foreman as Venus Flytrap.