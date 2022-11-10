George Foreman (‘The Masked Singer’ Venus Flytrap) unmasked interview: ‘Now I want to go into the recording industry’

Three all new celebrities in disguise took to “The Masked Singer” stage for “Hall of Fame Night” on Wednesday, singing their hearts out to become Group 3’s first King or Queen. Despite his best efforts, Venus Flytrap was eliminated following his smooth performance of “Get Ready” by The Temptations. The carnivorous flower was revealed to be former heavyweight champ and Hall of Fame boxer George Foreman.

“It’s the greatest show on earth,” he told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “It was a lot a fun. I was just saying, now I want to go into the recording industry.” When asked what’s the secret to his success he wasted no time responding, “The George Foreman lean, mean grilling machine!” Panelist Nicole Scherzinger remarked, “We’ve had a lot of unbelievable legends on this show, but I think this is the loudest audience reaction we’ve ever had.”

Of all the panelists, only Robin Thicke was able to correctly guess the the world famous athlete was behind the mask. Jenny McCarthy guessed multi-sport athlete Bo Jackson, guest panelist Leslie Jordan thought it was another boxer, Mike Tyson, and Nicole went with NBA star and sportscaster Charles Barkley.

In his clue package he stated, “Becoming a Hall-of-Famer isn’t easy, but I’ve done it twice. The first time was in my 20s. Nobody thought I could do it again in my 40s, but I went down as one of the best in history. I didn’t stop there. My greatest hit came in the next decade of my life. So tonight, this all-star king of reinvention is stepping back up to the plate with a performance that’s sure to earn a spot in ‘The Masked Singer’ Hall of Fame.” Visual clues in the package included the constellation Orion’s Belt, various pool or beach items like a lawn chair, floaties and towels, a flamingo, a gold medal, a TV Guide magazine and horseshoe.

Venus Flytrap was the 14th act eliminated from Season 8 of “The Masked Singer.” His unmasking was preceded by William Shatner as Knight, Eric Idle as Hedgehog, Chris Kirkpatrick as Hummingbird, Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat, Montell Jordan as Panther, “The Brady Bunch” brothers as Mummies, Daymond John as Fortune Teller, Mario Cantone as Maize, Gloria Gaynor and Mermaid, Jerry Springer as Beetle, Kat Graham as Robo Girl, Joey Lawrence as Walrus and Le’Veon Bell as Milkshake.