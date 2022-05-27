‘Ghosts’ creators and cast celebrate success of freshman comedy series

Back in 1953 CBS premiered “Topper,” a fun fantasy sitcom based on the 1937 film of the same name about a stuffy banker (Leo G. Carroll) who buys the former estate of a young couple (Robert Sterling and Anne Jeffreys). The two had died in an avalanche along with the St. Bernard who tried to save them. But no sooner does Carroll’s Topper move into the estate with his wife that he discovers the couple and the dog haunt the house and he happens to be the only one who can see and interact with the spirits. The series, which ran for two seasons (a young Stephen Sondheim wrote a few scripts) was Emmy nominated for Best Comedy Series in 1954. And “Topper” has lived on in syndication, DVD and now on streaming services ever since.

And nearly seven decades later, CBS returned to the paranormal last fall with another spirited fantasy comedy “Ghosts,” which has been a breakout hit for the Tiffany Network with both audiences and critics. Based on the popular British comedy series of the same name, “Ghosts’ revolves around a young couple, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who decide to open a B&B at the sprawling old country house she inherited from a distant relative. Not only is the house falling apart, it’s occupied by several ghosts who died on the grounds. Samantha can see and interact with the ghosts after she has near death experience when she suffered a bad fall. Jay, though, can’t.

Recently, the “Joes” (creators and executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-McIver), Ambudkar and three of the spirited actors — Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta) and Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac) — reunited for a lively Variety zoom conversation. Though the 18-episode freshman season recently ended, the Joes are busy mapping out the sophomore year of “Ghosts.” “We have an embarrassment of riches on the show,” said Wiseman. “We have 10 just incredible actors that give us 10 places to go. So, we’re just excited to keep doing what we’ve been doing and continue exploring the back story of the ghosts while telling current stories of how them being stuck together for eternity has changed and affected them. And how Sam and Jay coming into their lives and Sam being able to communicate with them has changed them and allowed them to grow.”

Making the show is a laughing matter for the cast. “It’s definitely a job where we are all laughing a lot on the set,” said McIver. “We have a really good time. It’s such an ensemble. We really do all bounce off each other and rely on each other. That’s getting stronger and stronger as the season has gone on.”

“Ghosts” has reminded critics of such classic ensemble cast comedies as “Cheers.” But Ambudkar quipped that the series is more like “The West Wing.” “An often-drawn comparison,” added McIver. “Yep. The Dead West Wing. That’s what they’re calling us. Rose is our Martin Sheen.”

Moriarty’s Pete was a scout leader who died in 1985 after one of his scouts accidentally shot him through the neck with an arrow. And the arrow has caused havoc with the rest of the cast. “Everyone is poked by the tip of the arrow all the time,” Moriarty explained. “Well, I mean, every second day I’m like ‘Whoa,’” quipped McIver.

“Luckily, we escaped any major injuries in season one,” noted Moriarty. “I’m hoping for the same in season two. It’s been a dicey business because we are all on top of each other. There are so many takes where someone’s right over my shoulder, whispering in my ear or I’m over Rose’s shoulder all the time. I’ve had to be very conscious of exactly what my width really is.” About midway through the season with a very close call with Roman Zaragoza’s eye,” said Moriarty of the actor who plays Sasappis, a cynical Native American. “I got his eyelid. It was a metallic tip at first, not sharp but metallic. They replaced the tip of the arrow with a Styrofoam tip, so it’s less lethal now.”

Pinnock revealed that playing Alberta, the larger-than-life Prohibition singer — she’s a cross between Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith — has been an honor of a lifetime. “As an actor I feel like I can stretch my wings with her. She truly is a bad ass. I just love her. I think there are moments of poignancy with her. She’s a black woman in the house. The 1920s were rough. They were fun and fabulous but filled with racism.”

“Danielle hits on a good point,” said Wiseman. “We want to make people laugh but we also want to make people think. The show is about a disparate group of people who wouldn’t have ever known each other in real life. Right now, we are in a disparate time in American history…And you know, they are literally stuck tougher, but it’s hard to hate people and not understand them when you are forced to know them. I think that’s a big part of what the show is about- people getting to know each other. That’s a message that we like to delve into.”

Jones’ snooty Captain Isaac Higgintoot was an American Revolutionary War officer who died of dysentery. He was insanely jealous of Alexander Hamilton and horrified to learn that a blockbuster musical has been made of his life. Isaac was also a closeted gay man during his lifetime and over the season discovers his identity. “That’s a story that’s reserved, for, I think, a lot of times young people on television,” said Jones. “I think to have somebody older going through that…It’s just a casual 250-year coming-out story.”

