Celebs pay tribute to Gilbert Gottfried

The world got a little less funny and significantly quieter on Tuesday following the death of Gilbert Gottfried at 67. The self-deprecating stand-up comic, known for squinting, shrieking, cackling, and hammering a joke to death until it was so unfunny it became funny again, got his start on “Saturday Night Live” in 1980, had a slew of comedy specials over the years, made legendary frequent appearances on “The Howard Stern Show,” and appeared in small roles in films like “Beverly Hills Cop II,” “Problem Child,” and “Meet Wally Sparks.”

It was in 1992, however, when he voiced the role of an evil parrot in “Aladdin” that he became mainstream. (“Aladdin on Broadway” took a moment to honor him on Tuesday.) Much to the delight of comics who liked to razz him, Gottfried found his niche voicing animals for kiddie films like “Dr. Doolittle” and in ubiquitous, annoying commercials for secondary health insurance. He was frequently called a “comedian’s comedian” (which he once defined as “the audience doesn’t find me funny, but others do”) for bizarre bits like not impersonating Groucho Marx in his prime, but as he would appear on “The Dick Cavett Show” in the 1970s. He also hoarded hotel soap and shampoo. 

With this much time in the industry, his death was met with a great groundswell of love from those who knew him. 

Richard Lewis wrote that “all who experienced him are crushed.”

 

Conan O’Brien talked about one of his early routines, in which he would refuse to actually start his set, and would just drag out saying “thank you” until everyone in the audience was dead. 

Kathy Griffin uploaded an image of Gottfried, Louie Anderson, and Bob Saget, all of whom have passed away recently.

Bill Burr remarked on how Gottfried had, as they say, an incredible amount of sand.

Jon Stewart talked about opening for Gilbert in the early days. 

Jason Alexander added that while he didn’t know him too well personally, he was a tremendous fan.

Marlee Matlin shared an image of the two of them on stage, where you can rest assured he said something inappropriate, and mentioned some personal pranks he’d pulled over the years. 

Judd Apatow reminded folks that a documentary about Gottfried (called, simply, “Gilbert”) was released not long ago. 

George Takei, who no doubt encountered Gilbert from his time on “The Howard Stern Show,” called him a friend and a foil. 

Jennifer Tilly shared memories from a movie called “Goosed.” Surprisingly, Gottfried did not provide the voice of an anthropomorphized goose in this film. 

And Michael Ian Black spoke directly to Gilbert Gottfried’s heart. 

