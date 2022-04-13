Celebs pay tribute to Gilbert Gottfried

The world got a little less funny and significantly quieter on Tuesday following the death of Gilbert Gottfried at 67. The self-deprecating stand-up comic, known for squinting, shrieking, cackling, and hammering a joke to death until it was so unfunny it became funny again, got his start on “Saturday Night Live” in 1980, had a slew of comedy specials over the years, made legendary frequent appearances on “The Howard Stern Show,” and appeared in small roles in films like “Beverly Hills Cop II,” “Problem Child,” and “Meet Wally Sparks.”

It was in 1992, however, when he voiced the role of an evil parrot in “Aladdin” that he became mainstream. (“Aladdin on Broadway” took a moment to honor him on Tuesday.) Much to the delight of comics who liked to razz him, Gottfried found his niche voicing animals for kiddie films like “Dr. Doolittle” and in ubiquitous, annoying commercials for secondary health insurance. He was frequently called a “comedian’s comedian” (which he once defined as “the audience doesn’t find me funny, but others do”) for bizarre bits like not impersonating Groucho Marx in his prime, but as he would appear on “The Dick Cavett Show” in the 1970s. He also hoarded hotel soap and shampoo.

With this much time in the industry, his death was met with a great groundswell of love from those who knew him.

Richard Lewis wrote that “all who experienced him are crushed.”

Gilbert, I don’t want to believe this. I loved him. I’m heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain’t so. For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away.

You can’t be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain’t so.🙏♥️ https://t.co/pO3HW36ta7 — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) April 12, 2022

Conan O’Brien talked about one of his early routines, in which he would refuse to actually start his set, and would just drag out saying “thank you” until everyone in the audience was dead.

I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, “Thank you, thank you very much.” He then continued to say “thank you” repeatedly for ten full minutes. It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen. So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 12, 2022

Kathy Griffin uploaded an image of Gottfried, Louie Anderson, and Bob Saget, all of whom have passed away recently.

Gilbert would be the first one to make a joke about this picture today. The first. And he would not hold back. https://t.co/B8hszsDGcI — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 12, 2022

Bill Burr remarked on how Gottfried had, as they say, an incredible amount of sand.

Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: “Jackie do you remember where you were…” in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks. #RIPGilbertGottfried https://t.co/9w0offZEZG — Bill Burr (@billburr) April 12, 2022

Jon Stewart talked about opening for Gilbert in the early days.

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022

Jason Alexander added that while he didn’t know him too well personally, he was a tremendous fan.

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

Marlee Matlin shared an image of the two of them on stage, where you can rest assured he said something inappropriate, and mentioned some personal pranks he’d pulled over the years.

I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack(they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/R4mxWBRsNo — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 12, 2022

Judd Apatow reminded folks that a documentary about Gottfried (called, simply, “Gilbert”) was released not long ago.

Take some time today and watch the documentary about Gilbert Gottfried. Gilbert Trailer I Documentary https://t.co/dXDrx6QWSO via @YouTube it’s on @PlutoTV — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 12, 2022

George Takei, who no doubt encountered Gilbert from his time on “The Howard Stern Show,” called him a friend and a foil.

I shall miss you, my friend, my sometimes foil, my always pain in my side, usually from the belly laughs. The heavens are a great deal louder with you out there now, I’m sure. Keep ‘em shaking their heads and smiling, Gilbert. https://t.co/Wv1UGlKCQy — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 12, 2022

Jennifer Tilly shared memories from a movie called “Goosed.” Surprisingly, Gottfried did not provide the voice of an anthropomorphized goose in this film.

Rip Gilbert Gottfried, a brilliant comedian and just the sweetest guy. We worked together on “Goosed.” Everybody adored him. https://t.co/r37FeFjxjo — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) April 12, 2022

And Michael Ian Black spoke directly to Gilbert Gottfried’s heart.

The sandwiches are free in heaven. RIP Gilbert. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 12, 2022

