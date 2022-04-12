‘Girls5eva’ Season 2 trailer debuts

They’re gonna be famous 5eva all over again. Peacock announced that Season 2 of “Girls5eva” will be back on the streaming service this spring, making it eligible for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Season 2 of “Girls5eva” hits Peacock on May 5 with three episodes, followed by weekly releases through its finale. The show, which grabbed the Best Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for star Renee Elise Goldsberry at the Critics Choice Awards and was an Emmy nominee last year for writing, was a critical favorite for the nascent streaming platform and could make an awards leap in Season 2.

On Tuesday, the first official trailer for “Girls5eva” Season 2 was released by Peacock and promises plenty of laughs to go around.

“Season 2 of ‘Girls5eva’ answers the simple question: What would happen if ‘Girls5eva’ was renewed for a second season? We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer’s journey as they enter ‘Album Mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms,” showrunner/executive producer Meredith Scardino stated.

The show was produced by Universal Television and executive produced by Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, David Miner, and Eric Gurian.

“Girls5eva” season two is scheduled to premiere on Peacock on May 5, 2022.

