‘Glass Onion,’ Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ sequel, will debut in December on Netflix

The game is officially afoot. On Monday, Netflix announced “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will arrive on the streaming platform on December 23 – with a planned theatrical bow set for an earlier and unannounced date.

The “Knives Out” sequel will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and serve as the prestigious festival’s opening night presentation.

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, an Oscar nominee as a screenwriter for the original 2019 film. “Glass Onion” again stars Daniel Craig as master investigator Benoit Blanc. A starry ensemble Johnson compared to a “dinner party” is led by Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Janelle Monae.

“You try and invite people that you like,” Johnson told Netflix’s own editorial site, Tudum. “But the reality is you never know. At the end of the day, just trying to get the best actors in each part, the actors that are most right for each individual part. So, you also just throw the dice and hold your breath. Luckily, we got a great group that really meshed.”

“Glass Onion” is one of a handful of significant titles Netflix is bringing into awards season, including Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s “Bardo.” See the first-look image from “Glass Onion” above.

