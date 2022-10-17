‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson confirms ‘Knives Out’ detective Benoit Blanc is gay

At least one “Knives Out” mystery has been solved. Speaking at the London Film Festival over the weekend, “Glass Onion” director Rian Johnson confirmed that Daniel Craig’s character, the detective Benoit Blanc, is queer.

Asked if a sequence in the new film where Blanc is shown living with a male companion confirmed the sleuth is queer in the film franchise, Johnson said, “Yes, he obviously is.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” features an all-star ensemble that includes not just Craig but Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr. The film features a number of cameos as well, including posthumous appearances from legends Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury, according to Playbill. Ethan Hawke is also part of the film’s cast, although his role in the project remains unknown.

The identity of Blanc’s significant other is also a secret, but Johnson did say of the actor playing the role, “there’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

Added Craig during the London Film Festival, “No spoilers [but] who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will screen in theaters around the country for one week only beginning on November 23. The film will debut on Netflix starting December 23. The trailer is below:

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions